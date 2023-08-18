Football:

ESPN is just as high on FSU as any other major publication out there; rankings the ‘Noles 7th in their initial power rankings.

Best case: Florida State is at a point now where it is in position to compete for championships, so it is not hard to envision a high ceiling in 2023 as a College Football Playoff appearance. The Seminoles will have an opportunity to prove themselves in the regular season (two SEC nonconference games, including the opener against LSU) and potentially in the ACC championship game. Getting there without divisions certainly made the path easier given the way Clemson had previously dominated the Atlantic Division over the past seven seasons. The Seminoles will have one of the best, most dynamic offenses in the country with virtually all its production back — including quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson — plus a potential top-15 NFL pick in defensive end Jared Verse. The mindset, mentality and confidence has changed in this group. They are aiming for a championship.

High on Jordan Travis as well.

"He has all the talent in the world...he's one of the best players in all of college football and also one of the most humble people you could meet." Coach Norvell discussed Jordan Travis on the Jim Rome Show.





FSU has to conquer this demon this year; the Demon Deacons that is.

Jared Verse was named to another pre-season All-American list; this time it’s CBSSports.

Stanford, Cal, and SMU are not giving up on the ACC despite FSU and Clemson’s apprehension.

Recruiting:

ESPN updated its team-rankings and FSU moved up from 15th to 6th overall.

Coming off an 11-win season and signing one of the top classes in the ACC, FSU continues to make strides toward returning to the country’s elite. The program is assembling a collection of strong performers for 2024. The Seminoles won a big recruiting battle when they landed five-star athlete K.J. Bolden, who projects to play in the secondary. Bolden is an aggressive player with the speed to be a factor from sideline to sideline. He is also a great wide receiver with the ball skills to make plays and create turnovers. Top-five CB Charles Lester III, who has excellent size and length, is another key addition to their secondary.

Rivals finally updated its Rivals250 and four-star qb commitment Luke Kromenhoek went from unranked three-star to No.73 Overall and climbing.

Assuming he has the senior season he’s capable of he could end up being FSU’s fourth five-star recruit at the end of the cycle. (assuming no other five-stars commit before then)

FSU is in good position for four-star recruits Jamari Howard (uncommitted), Artavius Jones (Miami), and Zaquan Patterson (uncommitted).

Other Sports:

The No.6 Seminoles got it done late against Texas A&M Aggies; another opening day victory for the ‘Noles:

Join us this weekend!



The annual Garnet and Gold Scrimmage takes place on Saturday at 2:30PM at Tully Gym. It's open to the general public.



Then register for our First Serve Party which begins at 4:30PM on Saturday at the Dunlap Champions Club.





Alumni:

As soon as I relocate to California; Dalvin Cook moves to New Jersey, this close to an autograph:

Dalvin Cook on why he signed with the Jets.

Ronald Darby is headed back home: