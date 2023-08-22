 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Michigan vs FSU in the playoff?

The greatest safety in FSU history is?

By LastNoleofKrypton
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

Week 0 has arrived; unlike last year FSU does not have a game on week 0 but Coach Norvell did join the ACC Network to preview his 2023 Seminoles:

If Brett McMurphy’s bowl predictions are accurate then that means that FSU basically had a perfect season:

Who’s capable of challenging clear favorites; Clemson and FSU?

Another preseason All-American honor for Jared Verse as he was named to the Associated Press’ ballot.

The pick for ACC Champion from CBS Sports was almost split down the middle; Clemson edged FSU 5-3.

Recruiting:

Four-star safety Zaquan Patterson commits on Saturday.

FSU offered 2025 four-star out of Kissimmee, Elijah Melendez, over the weekend:

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer has beaten football to the punch in securing the first top-ten road victory of the fall:

The state of Texas is glad to see the 2-0 Seminoles go on a two week vacation; FSU returns to the pitch on September 3rd against USF.

Alumni:

Hall of Famer Leroy Butler leads the way as the greatest safety in FSU history; the question is who joins him?

