Football:
Week 0 has arrived; unlike last year FSU does not have a game on week 0 but Coach Norvell did join the ACC Network to preview his 2023 Seminoles:
Episode 306: Let's talk about the team that everybody is talking about -- @FSUFootball! @Coach_Norvell helps us preview the Noles! #CFB #KeepCLIMBing— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) August 21, 2023
If Brett McMurphy’s bowl predictions are accurate then that means that FSU basically had a perfect season:
Week 0 bowl projections? Yes, my Week 0 bowl projections from @ActionNetworkHQ. Sun-Arizona-Duke; Texas: Miss State-OU; Holiday: Oregon State-Pitt; Independence: Arizona State-UCF; Hawaii: UNLV-SMU; Birmingham: Florida-Kansas; Arizona: San Diego State-NIUhttps://t.co/VcE0YEtHFu pic.twitter.com/Sbq36cLSVG— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2023
Who’s capable of challenging clear favorites; Clemson and FSU?
Another preseason All-American honor for Jared Verse as he was named to the Associated Press’ ballot.
The pick for ACC Champion from CBS Sports was almost split down the middle; Clemson edged FSU 5-3.
Recruiting:
Four-star safety Zaquan Patterson commits on Saturday.
FSU offered 2025 four-star out of Kissimmee, Elijah Melendez, over the weekend:
I’m beyond blessed to say i’ve been offered by Florida state, thank you GOD @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_Norvell @RLS2294 @ChuckCantor @GabyUrrutia247 @adamgorney @CraigHaubert @CoachBradLennox @Blake_Alderman @JohnGarcia_Jr @Kowboy_Football @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/6jgCuLHCUl— Elijah melendez (@Babyman3J) August 19, 2023
Other Sports:
FSU Soccer has beaten football to the punch in securing the first top-ten road victory of the fall:
Top 10 road wins hit a little different— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 22, 2023
Recap#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3DesnBr4Un
The state of Texas is glad to see the 2-0 Seminoles go on a two week vacation; FSU returns to the pitch on September 3rd against USF.
Alumni:
Hall of Famer Leroy Butler leads the way as the greatest safety in FSU history; the question is who joins him?
So excited for @jordan_boulware to take on @FloridaState and @FSU_BeachVB ! Go NOLES! pic.twitter.com/mCvS6gnXHi— Peter Boulware (@pboulware) August 21, 2023
