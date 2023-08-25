Football:

Another defensive end is breaking the rock; this time it’s Jared Verse:

Breaking the rock might be the easiest part of the journey. #ItTakesMore @powerade_us pic.twitter.com/xJ0IpW0nGv — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) August 24, 2023

Fabien ‘Fabo’ Lovett has returned to practice; just in time for game week.

The past and the present:

A mentor and a friend, Gene means the world to me and so many! https://t.co/M1nYaWrOx3 — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) August 24, 2023

Rece Davis is feeling the Seminoles and Kirk Herbstreit is feeling Jordan Travis:

A dream deferred yet ultimately realized; Destyn Hill is happy to be a Seminole:

More preseason projections with FSU in the NY6/CFP.

CFP breakdown

Bonagura: In some order, there’s probably a consensus top four nationally — Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State — but the idea that two non-champions will qualify for the playoff seems like a bad bet. With that understood, Ohio State is out and replacements are considered. There’s not a clear “next team up.” It would be fitting, in a way, for the Pac-12 to qualify a team when its lack of playoff participation contributed to its death, but the parity there is still a massive hurdle. TCU showed that the Big 12 can get a team through, but that’s a tough conference to navigate this year, too. Which leads us to the ACC and preseason No. 8 Florida State. The Seminoles get LSU in their opener, which will be either (A) a good résumé-building win or (B) an early-enough loss to overcome late. Then they have as easy a conference path as there is for any Power 5 contender.

Recruiting:

FSU is in position for two highly-rated south florida four-star DB recruits: Zaquan Patterson and Jamari Howard.

Patterson intends to announce his decision on ESPN2 during half-time of the Chaminade game.

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer spent some time with the ACC Network:

Taylor Huff was named ACC offensive player of the week.