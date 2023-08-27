Florida State Seminoles football took to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night for the final practice of preseason camp, with head coach Mike Norvell excited about the opportunity for his team to get a quick feel for their home field.

“I thought tonight was a good night, getting back out in Doak Campell,” he said after practice. “We wanted to get a little bit of experience of that. I thought they came out and worked. It was a tough practice, we wanted and needed one I thought there were some up and down moments throughout practice, but all in all, I’m liking what I’m seeing from this team.”

Grid View

“I thought there were some moments of elite-level intensity today, and there were some moments where we, especially later in practice, kind of jumped on guys. I’s been a real camp, we’ve gotten after it..really good moments in today’s practice, but some of those times where maybe [we’re] not as sharp we got to continue to get better.”

Norvell, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Destyn Hill, defensive back Renardo Green and defensive back Conrad Hussey all met with the media after practice to offer impressions on the night’s work output and overall fall camp thoughts and Florida State’s season opener vs. the LSU Tigers approaches.

Tomahawk Nation’s Jordan Silversmith will offer a look inside the day’s action in a follow-up piece

Head coach Mike Norvell

Running back Trey Benson

Wide receiver Destyn Hill

Defensive back Renardo Green

Defensive back Conrad Hussey

FSU back under the lights here in Doak for a Saturday night Practice!@TomahawkNation pic.twitter.com/dznUBVkK5y — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) August 26, 2023

Mike Norvell just beaten out again today during the pre-practice race!@TomahawkNation pic.twitter.com/mEM6O6kBvS — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) August 26, 2023

