Florida State Softball adds Mercer transfer Annie Potter

After the graduation of Josie Muffley this last season, Florida State softball needed to fill her role at shortstop. Looking into the transfer portal, Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff pick up a Florida native, Annie Potter.

The Largo, FL native transfers to FSU after spending two seasons at Mercer University. With the Bears, she had a cumulative .267 Batting Average, with a .262 in 2022. In 2022, she totaled 21 R, 44 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 22 RBI, 11 BB and only 17 SO while starting all 55 games. In her freshman season, she had a 14 R/31 H/7 2B/ 1 HR/9 BB in 46 games.

As the primary shortstop, she had a career fielding percentage of .918 over her two seasons. In 2022, she fielded a .916 average in 94 attempts, only committing 18 errors.

Out of high school, she was a four year letter winner for Seminole High School. In 2019, she led the district with a .590 batting average, and helped lead Team Tampa to the PGF Fall state title in 2018.

Potter will join the Seminoles and be part of the 2024 season.