Florida State football, recruiting news: Destyn Hill a surprise starter?

FSU’s offensive line features nothing but 4 and 5-year players in the two-deep; grown men.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Destyn Hill-fatastic Twitter account

Football:

As the only ranked match-up of the weekend all eyes will be on FSU and LSU on Sunday.

Mike Norvell is getting some preseason coach of the year love.

Destyn Hill being a surprise starter in the slot was so shocking to me it didn’t register until someone else pointed out. It’s a testament to both his work ethic and his talent for him to be making an impact after two years away from the game.

Hurricane season has arrived and I’m not talking about those guys that didn’t go to a bowl game in Coral Gables; I’m discussing the soon to be Hurricane Idalia.

FSU has already announced that they are closing campus on Wednesday.

As of now plans for the game on Sunday remain unchanged.

Mike Norvell joined Jeff Culthane for the premier episode of Inside Seminole Football; you can catch the hour long episode here.

Brian Kelly called Jared Verse a game-wrecker that must be accounted for on every down.

Speaking of Mr. Verse; he’s an excellent ambassador for Florida State University:

It’s not all good news as camp ends and game week continues; Ja’Khi Douglas will miss a few games with an injury.

Congratulations Ariya:

Recruiting:

KJ Bolden is simply special:

FSU won’t stop recruiting the Chaminade Trio of Jeremiah Smith, Zaquan Patterson, and Jojo Trader; they also won’t stop trying to flip four-star Miami commit Artavius Jones.

Other Sports:

The third-ranked Seminoles return to the pitch this weekend against USF at 2pm on Sunday; catch the ‘Noles vs. the Bulls before catching the ‘Noles vs. the Tigers in primetime.

Welcome to Tallahassee Annie Potter.

Alumni:

Is there an argument for Kicker U besides FSU?

Dalvin Cook is loving life in New York:

