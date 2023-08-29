Football:

As the only ranked match-up of the weekend all eyes will be on FSU and LSU on Sunday.

Mike Norvell is getting some preseason coach of the year love.

Destyn Hill being a surprise starter in the slot was so shocking to me it didn’t register until someone else pointed out. It’s a testament to both his work ethic and his talent for him to be making an impact after two years away from the game.

Hurricane season has arrived and I’m not talking about those guys that didn’t go to a bowl game in Coral Gables; I’m discussing the soon to be Hurricane Idalia.

FSU has already announced that they are closing campus on Wednesday.

As of now plans for the game on Sunday remain unchanged.

Mike Norvell joined Jeff Culthane for the premier episode of Inside Seminole Football; you can catch the hour long episode here.

Brian Kelly called Jared Verse a game-wrecker that must be accounted for on every down.

Speaking of Mr. Verse; he’s an excellent ambassador for Florida State University:

Tonight at 8 pm ET, Florida State DE Jared Verse explains how hyped he is to play two future NFL OTs Sunday against LSU.



Then, I answer your questions about…



Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

Potential FCS-FBS upsets

Iowa’s ceiling



And more!https://t.co/zLhAYLmen2 pic.twitter.com/8HZ3skw0o0 — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 28, 2023

It’s not all good news as camp ends and game week continues; Ja’Khi Douglas will miss a few games with an injury.

Congratulations Ariya:

Very grateful and trilled to join the @FSUFootball radio broadcasts this year as Studio Host on @Learfield. Can’t wait to team up with @jeffculhane and his incredibly talented crew. Looking forward to talking to y’all on Saturdays this fall during pregame, halftime & postgame. pic.twitter.com/btq3SF0I5x — Ariya Massoudi (@AriyaMassoudi) August 28, 2023

Recruiting:

KJ Bolden is simply special:

#Georgia Commit/ Buford QB Dylan Raiola sits patient in the pocket and finds #FloridaState commit/ ATH KJ Bolden who slips past the defense for the 40+ yard score..



Buford 7️⃣

Mallard Creek 7️⃣

5:23 3rdQ pic.twitter.com/BMbD4dWDTD — Just Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY) August 26, 2023

Thats probably the game think that was KJ Bolden pic.twitter.com/tW6MNGEvaB — 3 Star Troll (@Mr_704_) August 26, 2023

FSU won’t stop recruiting the Chaminade Trio of Jeremiah Smith, Zaquan Patterson, and Jojo Trader; they also won’t stop trying to flip four-star Miami commit Artavius Jones.

Other Sports:

The third-ranked Seminoles return to the pitch this weekend against USF at 2pm on Sunday; catch the ‘Noles vs. the Bulls before catching the ‘Noles vs. the Tigers in primetime.

Welcome to Tallahassee Annie Potter.

Alumni:

Is there an argument for Kicker U besides FSU?

Dalvin Cook is loving life in New York: