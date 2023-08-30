Florida State Reacts: How are FSU fans feeling ahead of LSU game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Florida State is set for a major showdown vs. the LSU Tigers for the second year in a row.
While last year’s matchup featured two unranked teams in a last-second thriller won by Florida State, 2023 will see the pair meet as top ten teams — the Seminoles are No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while the Tigers are No. 6 in both as well.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles remain a 2.5-point underdog against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 58.5.
Ahead of the game, we wanted to gauge how the Tomahawk Nation community was feeling on a few different levels, and are asking:
1. What will FSU’s record be at end of September?
- 4-0
- 3-1
- 2-2
- 1-3
- 0-4
2. How confident are you in a Florida State win over LSU?
- Very
- Mildly
- Not Really
- Not at all
3. Who will log more all-purpose yards vs. LSU — running back Trey Benson or wide receiver Johnny Wilson?
- Benson
- Wilson
4. Final score of FSU-LSU
- FSU by 14+
- FSU by 7+
- FSU by -7
- LSU by 14+
- LSU by 7+
- LSU by -7
Florida State takes on LSU on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.
