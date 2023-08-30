Florida State Reacts: How are FSU fans feeling ahead of LSU game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Florida State is set for a major showdown vs. the LSU Tigers for the second year in a row.

While last year’s matchup featured two unranked teams in a last-second thriller won by Florida State, 2023 will see the pair meet as top ten teams — the Seminoles are No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while the Tigers are No. 6 in both as well.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles remain a 2.5-point underdog against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 58.5.

Ahead of the game, we wanted to gauge how the Tomahawk Nation community was feeling on a few different levels, and are asking:

1. What will FSU’s record be at end of September?

4-0

3-1

2-2

1-3

0-4

2. How confident are you in a Florida State win over LSU?

Very

Mildly

Not Really

Not at all

3. Who will log more all-purpose yards vs. LSU — running back Trey Benson or wide receiver Johnny Wilson?

Benson

Wilson

4. Final score of FSU-LSU

FSU by 14+

FSU by 7+

FSU by -7

LSU by 14+

LSU by 7+

LSU by -7

Florida State takes on LSU on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.

