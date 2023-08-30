 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State Reacts: How are FSU fans feeling ahead of LSU game?

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles remain a 2.5-point underdog against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 58.5.

By Tomahawk Nation News
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Florida State is set for a major showdown vs. the LSU Tigers for the second year in a row.

While last year’s matchup featured two unranked teams in a last-second thriller won by Florida State, 2023 will see the pair meet as top ten teams — the Seminoles are No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while the Tigers are No. 6 in both as well.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles remain a 2.5-point underdog against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 58.5.

Ahead of the game, we wanted to gauge how the Tomahawk Nation community was feeling on a few different levels, and are asking:

1. What will FSU’s record be at end of September?

  • 4-0
  • 3-1
  • 2-2
  • 1-3
  • 0-4

2. How confident are you in a Florida State win over LSU?

  • Very
  • Mildly
  • Not Really
  • Not at all

3. Who will log more all-purpose yards vs. LSU — running back Trey Benson or wide receiver Johnny Wilson?

  • Benson
  • Wilson

4. Final score of FSU-LSU

  • FSU by 14+
  • FSU by 7+
  • FSU by -7
  • LSU by 14+
  • LSU by 7+
  • LSU by -7

Florida State takes on LSU on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...