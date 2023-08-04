Football:

It’s the opening day of camp and all is right in Tallahassee (aside from realignment); and today the young DBs were making plays on the first practice of camp.

Jared Verse and Trey Benson were added to new watchlists:

Achievement on and off the field! Jared Verse has added the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List to his preseason accolades





One word to describe Fentrell Cypress’ first day? Fun:

"There was a whole lot of energy throughout the team and built up with me…it was overall just fun." - Fentrell Cypress joined for the first practice report of fall camp

Arizona is about to send realignment into overdrive. Meanwhile Paul Finebaum has made it clear that FSU should leave the ACC and he believes that they have a landing spot if they do it.

Recruiting:

Can FSU stay hot on the recruiting trail? Hopefully as top safety target Five-Star recruit, KJ Bolden, will be announcing his commitment live on the On3 youtube channel.

The football team isn’t the only program that’s hot on the trail; AJ Swinton has committed to Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles.

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Travis Wilson:

Tomorrow is a very special day for our very own Travis Wilson as he will be earning his degree from Florida State University





FSU Soccer is so close you can smell it:

Don't miss your chance to catch your first glimpse of the 2023 team this Sunday at 9:30 for our open practice and Kickoff Party





Alumni:

Lamarcus Joyner addressed the team yesterday: