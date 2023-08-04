Football:
It’s the opening day of camp and all is right in Tallahassee (aside from realignment); and today the young DBs were making plays on the first practice of camp.
Jared Verse and Trey Benson were added to new watchlists:
Achievement on and off the field! @JaredVerse1 has added the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List to his preseason accolades— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 3, 2023
Another one for @trey_uno1, who has been included on this year's Paul Hornung Award Watch List— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 3, 2023
One word to describe Fentrell Cypress’ first day? Fun:
“There was a whole lot of energy throughout the team and built up with me…it was overall just fun.”@FentrellC4 joined @jeffculhane for the first practice report of fall camp presented by @TheBattlesEnd #KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/AnSeKDTbcO— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 3, 2023
Arizona is about to send realignment into overdrive. Meanwhile Paul Finebaum has made it clear that FSU should leave the ACC and he believes that they have a landing spot if they do it.
Recruiting:
Can FSU stay hot on the recruiting trail? Hopefully as top safety target Five-Star recruit, KJ Bolden, will be announcing his commitment live on the On3 youtube channel.
The football team isn’t the only program that’s hot on the trail; AJ Swinton has committed to Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles.
Other Sports:
Congratulations to Travis Wilson:
Tomorrow is a very special day for our very own Travis Wilson as he will be earning his degree from Florida State University— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) August 3, 2023
FSU Soccer is so close you can smell it:
Don't miss your chance to catch your first glimpse of the 2023 team this Sunday at 9:30 for our open practice and Kickoff Party— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 3, 2023
Alumni:
Lamarcus Joyner addressed the team yesterday:
What a way to start camp! Thank you to 2013 national champion and 9-year NFL vet Lamarcus Joyner for spending time addressing our team last night#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/NAkajrCYRr— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 3, 2023
