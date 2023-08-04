 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Fall Camp starts as football season officially arrives

Lamarcus Joyner spoke to the team ahead of FSU’s first practice

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

It’s the opening day of camp and all is right in Tallahassee (aside from realignment); and today the young DBs were making plays on the first practice of camp.

Jared Verse and Trey Benson were added to new watchlists:

One word to describe Fentrell Cypress’ first day? Fun:

Arizona is about to send realignment into overdrive. Meanwhile Paul Finebaum has made it clear that FSU should leave the ACC and he believes that they have a landing spot if they do it.

Recruiting:

Can FSU stay hot on the recruiting trail? Hopefully as top safety target Five-Star recruit, KJ Bolden, will be announcing his commitment live on the On3 youtube channel.

The football team isn’t the only program that’s hot on the trail; AJ Swinton has committed to Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles.

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Travis Wilson:

FSU Soccer is so close you can smell it:

Alumni:

Lamarcus Joyner addressed the team yesterday:

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...