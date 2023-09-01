 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who wins, FSU or LSU?

FSU responds well in a less than stellar practice.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v LSU Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Football:

Who wins, FSU or LSU? Zachary Junda of our LSU affiliate site ‘And The Valley Shook joined Tomahawknation to preview the biggest game of the weekend. He picks a winner that might surprise you.

Some missed opportunities in practice yesterday but FSU responded well according to Mike Norvell.

Can Jordan Travis become FSU’s fourth Heisman winner? Maybe.

FSU fans are feeling pretty confident about not only the opening game but the rest of the season, too.

Most people are picking LSU to beat FSU but not Scott Van Pelt.

UNC released its strongest statement yet against the ACC’s proposed plan for expansion:

Oh and in case you missed it last night; Utah took Florida to the woodshed last night and they did it without eight starters.

Recruiting:

Dozens of blue-chip recruits are expected to be in Orlando this weekend for FSU-LSU contest.

FSU’s two 2025 commitment debuted at No.153 and No.160 in the Rivals250.

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer is back on the pitch this weekend; it’s been a while:

Alumni:

Brooks Koepka is ready for the Ryder Cup:

Dalvin Cook is ready for week 1 with the Jets.

