Football:

Who wins, FSU or LSU? Zachary Junda of our LSU affiliate site ‘And The Valley Shook joined Tomahawknation to preview the biggest game of the weekend. He picks a winner that might surprise you.

Some missed opportunities in practice yesterday but FSU responded well according to Mike Norvell.

Can Jordan Travis become FSU’s fourth Heisman winner? Maybe.

FSU fans are feeling pretty confident about not only the opening game but the rest of the season, too.

Most people are picking LSU to beat FSU but not Scott Van Pelt.

UNC released its strongest statement yet against the ACC’s proposed plan for expansion:

"Strong majority of the (UNC-CH) Board of Trustees opposes the proposed expansion of the ACC ... The economics of this newly imagined transcontinental conference do not sufficiently address the income disparity ACC members face." More to come. — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) September 1, 2023

Oh and in case you missed it last night; Utah took Florida to the woodshed last night and they did it without eight starters.

Recruiting:

Dozens of blue-chip recruits are expected to be in Orlando this weekend for FSU-LSU contest.

FSU’s two 2025 commitment debuted at No.153 and No.160 in the Rivals250.

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer is back on the pitch this weekend; it’s been a while:

Soccer ⚽️



After a week off from competition, the Noles host their home opener on Sunday at 2pm against USF.#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/wFEvWRAW52 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 31, 2023

Alumni:

Brooks Koepka is ready for the Ryder Cup:

Dalvin Cook is ready for week 1 with the Jets.