Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU at Clemson is a noon kick-off

It will be the third ABC game of September

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Southern Mississippi at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

All offseason the thought was that FSU vs. Clemson would be a primetime game if FSU took care of business vs. LSU; well FSU took care of business vs. LSU but Clemson didn’t vs. Duke and now it’s kicking off at high noon:

No major changes on the depth chart.

Jordan Travis continues to grade excellently on PFF’s grading metric:

Look out Michigan and Georgia; those objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear.

No drama in an easy win over Southern Miss. The 66 points were the most in the Mike Norvell era and the most points for the Noles since dropping 80 on Idaho 10 years ago.

The ACC should give serious consideration to moving FSU’s game against BC to a potential Friday match-up; Hurricane Lee is strengthening again.

Congratulations to D’Mitri Emmanuel:

Congratulations are due for Jarrian Jones as well.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered 2025 WR Donovan Olugbode out IMG Academy:

Luke Kromenhoek will fit in well in Tallahassee:

He’s already got one important aspect down; disdain for alligators:

Other Sports:

Another excellent week of Seminole athletics is on the schedule for your viewing:

Alumni:

Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles on the first drive of the season and somehow Jermaine Johnson and the Jets still won; awful news for Jets fan but JJ had a monster game with 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, and a sack:

