Football:

All offseason the thought was that FSU vs. Clemson would be a primetime game if FSU took care of business vs. LSU; well FSU took care of business vs. LSU but Clemson didn’t vs. Duke and now it’s kicking off at high noon:

Next week’s game has been selected for our 3rd ABC showcase game in the first four weeks!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/3jrLBuERrP — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 11, 2023

No major changes on the depth chart.

Jordan Travis continues to grade excellently on PFF’s grading metric:

Highest graded ACC Quarterback from Week 2:



Jordan Travis: 90.0 pic.twitter.com/8LB6MvkceG — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2023

Look out Michigan and Georgia; those objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear.

No drama in an easy win over Southern Miss. The 66 points were the most in the Mike Norvell era and the most points for the Noles since dropping 80 on Idaho 10 years ago.

The ACC should give serious consideration to moving FSU’s game against BC to a potential Friday match-up; Hurricane Lee is strengthening again.

Congratulations to D’Mitri Emmanuel:

Congratulations are due for Jarrian Jones as well.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered 2025 WR Donovan Olugbode out IMG Academy:

Luke Kromenhoek will fit in well in Tallahassee:

Kromehoek to John Lilly for 15 yd TD. BC tied with Ware 14 up, 6:45 2Q ⁦@BC_Football1902⁩ pic.twitter.com/MtSlXbafEp — Dennis Knight (@DennisKnightSMN) September 9, 2023

He’s already got one important aspect down; disdain for alligators:

Gator Hater ❌ The guys did their thing last night love this team !!! pic.twitter.com/jMqqDkWfXu — Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) September 9, 2023

Other Sports:

Another excellent week of Seminole athletics is on the schedule for your viewing:

Get like Jody Brown ️



It’s another week in Seminole Athletics #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/O0SLeuabnD — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 11, 2023

Alumni:

Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles on the first drive of the season and somehow Jermaine Johnson and the Jets still won; awful news for Jets fan but JJ had a monster game with 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, and a sack: