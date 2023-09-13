Noles News: FSU has third-highest odds to win national championship

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

FSU had the practice that Mike Norvell has been searching for as of late, putting on one of its most impressive and consistent performances this year — Jordan Silversmith has more here.

According to DraftKings, FSU currently has the third-highest odds to win national championship, tied with the Texas Longhorns at +1000 and behind the Georgia Bulldogs (+240) and Michigan Wolverines (+475).

Florida State is considered the favorite to win the ACC, sitting at -120 odds ahead of the Clemson Tigers (+550) and Miami Hurricanes (+800).

As far as awards go:

Mike Norvell has the second-highest odds of winning the 2023 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award (+600, behind Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at +500)

Keon Coleman has the third-highest to win the Fred Bilentikoff Award (+700, behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. at +450 and Rome Odunze of Washington at +600)

Trey Benson has the fourth-highest to take home the Doak Walker Award (behind Ohio State’s TreyVeyon Henderson and Wisconsin’sBraelon Allen at +1000, Penn State’s Nicholas Singelton at +900, Notre Dame’s Audric Estime at +700 and Michigan’s Blake Corum at +700)

Jordan Travis has the second-highest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy (+900, tied with Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and behind USC Trojans Caleb Williams at +400)

Soccer

Florida State forward Jody Brown was named the College Soccer News Player of the Week after dropping three goals in two games:

Brown broke onto the scene this week scoring her first goals of the season. Against North Florida, Brown scored just seven minutes into the game to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead over the Ospreys. Brown found the back of the net again in the 66th minute to record her first multi-goal game since Oct. 13, 2022, against Duke. It was Brown’s fourth multi-goal game of her career. Against rival Florida, Brown shined in the 76th minute and found the back of the net to give the Noles a 1-0 lead. This is just the second time that Brown has had back-to-back game-winning goals and the first time since Nov. 19-21, 2021, in the NCAA Tournament against SMU and Pepperdine.

Basketball

Baseball

All Sports

FSU volleyball fell in a five-set thriller to Florida on Tuesday:

The Seminoles started strong, opening the first set with four straight points, with the crowd in Tully Gymnasium helping fuel the Noles. An early 8-2 lead for Florida State and a 6-1 run helped the Seminoles take the first set 25-18. Audrey Koenig’s five first-set kills led the Noles. A highly contested second set was brought to within one after a kill by Khori Louis made it 22-21 UF. An error by FSU won the second set for the Gators 25-22. After a 5-5 start to the third set, the Gators held a 16-15 lead before a pair of errors by the Gators, an ace, and two kills by Louis gave Florida State a 20-17 advantage. A kill by Audrey Koenig gave the Seminoles set point before a kill from Louis clinched the third set for the Noles. Florida took the fourth set with a score of 25-17. In the match-deciding set, after a back-and-forth start the Seminoles opened with a slim 10-9 lead. After a successful Florida State challenge tied the set at 14, back-to-back kills by Florida’s Sofia Victoria sealed the win for the Gators.

Florida State cross country student-athlete Abdirizak Ibrahim was named the USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Men’s Athlete of the Week on Tuesday:

Ibrahim brought home the win the men’s 8k at the Firetower Project Run on Sept. 1, helping No.29 FSU to a perfect score of 15 points for the victory. He was also recognized as the ACC Men’s Performer of the Week. The Seminoles packed up in the men’s race with Ibrahim leading the charge, crossing the line at 23:53.56. It was the first race for Ibrahim in the Garnet and Gold. This is the first national recognition for an FSU XC athlete since Adriaan Wildschutt took home two honors during the 2021 season.

A big day for Florida State women’s golf at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at the Royal Golf Club:

Florida State sophomore All-American Lottie Woad shot an immaculate 4-under par 68 and is currently in a tie for third place in the individual standings after two rounds — she begins play in Wednesday’s final round just one shot off the lead with a 6-under par total of 138. The Seminoles are in seventh place with a 6-under par two-day total of 570. The greatest illustration of the incredibly strong field of this year’s ANNIKA is displayed as nine of the 12 squads have recorded under par score totals through 36 holes of play. Florida State is one of seven teams in the field that have carded under par team scores in the first and second rounds.

Three Florida State University doctoral students have received 2023 Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellowships from the American Council of Learned Societies, a national fellowship designed to “support emerging scholars as they pursue bold and innovative research in the humanities and interpretive social sciences:”

Carine Schermann, a doctoral candidate studying French and Francophone Studies in the Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics, part of the College of Arts and Sciences, and two doctoral musicology students in the College of Music, Alaba Ilesanmi and Danielle Davis, are among a cohort of 45 fellows selected from a pool of more than 700 applicants through a multi-stage peer review process that drew on the expertise of 170 scholars from institutions of higher education across the country.

