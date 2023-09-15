 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: The ‘Noles open ACC play at Boston College

FSU is a 26.5 point favorite in its first true road game

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Boston College at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Always a please when BCInterruption joins TN to discuss the opening acc match-up between Florida State and Boston College. FSU is a 26.5 point favorite in the contest.

Congratulations to this week’s academic all-stars:

If the 12-team playoff field was happening this weekend; FSU would face the winner of Tennessee vs. Ohio State.

ABC, WatchESPN, and youtubeTV are a few ways you can catch the game tomorrow if you’re not in front of a TV.

On Tuesday I was very concerned about Hurricane Lee affecting this game’s ability to get played; as of today: play ball.

Recruiting:

Look at this kick from FSU kicker commit Jake Weinberg:

ESPN ranked FSU’s recruiting class 7th in its latest team rankings.

Associate coach Odell Haggins has a history of identifying DL talent, and Jamorie Flagg is an interesting pickup out of South Florida, as he is a bit of a tweener but with explosiveness. Out of south Georgia, the Seminoles pulled one of the nation’s top RBs in Kameron Davis, a runner with a nice blend of speed, vision and power to gain yards after contact. Landen Thomas, a one-time Georgia commit, has proved he can be a productive target at tight end, having notched over 70 receptions over the previous two seasons.

Other Sports:

Fourth-ranked soccer travels to eighth-ranked Clemson for a top ten clash to open ACC play as well:

FSU Volleyball has an elite pair of hitters:

Alumni:

The Titans are adding Jacques Patrick to their practice squad:

