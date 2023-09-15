Football:

Always a please when BCInterruption joins TN to discuss the opening acc match-up between Florida State and Boston College. FSU is a 26.5 point favorite in the contest.

Congratulations to this week’s academic all-stars:

If the 12-team playoff field was happening this weekend; FSU would face the winner of Tennessee vs. Ohio State.

ABC, WatchESPN, and youtubeTV are a few ways you can catch the game tomorrow if you’re not in front of a TV.

On Tuesday I was very concerned about Hurricane Lee affecting this game’s ability to get played; as of today: play ball.

Recruiting:

Look at this kick from FSU kicker commit Jake Weinberg:

Casual 52-yard FG from #Noles commit Jake Weinberg



How far back would this have been good from?@ESPNTop63 @JakeWeinberg6 pic.twitter.com/Y24jQdGh9R — Theo (@TheoDorseyTV) September 15, 2023

ESPN ranked FSU’s recruiting class 7th in its latest team rankings.

Associate coach Odell Haggins has a history of identifying DL talent, and Jamorie Flagg is an interesting pickup out of South Florida, as he is a bit of a tweener but with explosiveness. Out of south Georgia, the Seminoles pulled one of the nation’s top RBs in Kameron Davis, a runner with a nice blend of speed, vision and power to gain yards after contact. Landen Thomas, a one-time Georgia commit, has proved he can be a productive target at tight end, having notched over 70 receptions over the previous two seasons.

Other Sports:

Fourth-ranked soccer travels to eighth-ranked Clemson for a top ten clash to open ACC play as well:

ACC play begins with a Top 10 showdown



Preview⬇️#OneTribe https://t.co/zWkRXdPwj3 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 14, 2023

FSU Volleyball has an elite pair of hitters:

They’re



Khori Louis (T1st) and Kiari Robey (19th) are the only set of teammates ranked in the Top 20 nationally in hitting percentage #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/FDB9WjyoJ8 — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 14, 2023

Alumni:

The Titans are adding Jacques Patrick to their practice squad: