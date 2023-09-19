Football:

Another victory, another cinematic recap to turn the page to the next opponent:

The coaches see a lot of fixable mistakes on tape; the lack of consistency is what has been holding FSU back the last two weeks.

FSU has released the depth chart for Clemson and would love to get Robert Scott, Maurice Washington, and Akeem Dent back in the lineup.

What’s it going to take for FSU to finally snap its losing streak to Clemson?

What’s your favorite FSU-Clemson memory? I’m particularly fond of this one:

In honor of Clemson Hate Week.



Let's once again look back at the Kick heard around the country! Hopkins was that Seminole! Wish him well in his new home with The Browns!



Dustin Hopkins vs Clemson 2010 Game Winner!

The SEC suspended four players after the result of the Tennessee-Florida game.

Recruiting:

On3 updates its top 300 rankings and FSU now has three commitments ranked inside the top 25.

Other Sports:

It’s another big week in FSU athletics:

Another week of competition got us like ⬇️



Check out FSU Seminoles schedule for the week

FSU debuts at No.3 in the first FPI rankings of the season:

FSU Soccer debuts at No.3 in the first NCAA RPI rankings of the season

Alumni:

It’s always a good time when Derrick Brooks is in town:

Derrick Brooks: Great time this past Friday!

The Los Angeles Rams are probably going to trade Cam Akers; hopefully Cam can find a destination where he can live up to his potential, maybe somewhere cold, where the fans wear cheese on their heads: