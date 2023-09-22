Football:
Shakin the Southland was back on TN yesterday previewing the game; Clemson is excellent at DT, they’ve got good corners but it looks like FSU can take advantage of them on the edges, jump in.
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/OqCK6Rzd6u— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 21, 2023
As the season officially turns from summer to fall today it’s appropriate that the turn is matched by the biggest college football of the season featuring five or six ranked match-ups depending on which poll you like to use.
A stellar game could propel Jordan Travis up this list of QB Power Rankings.
Judging by lines in Vegas the games this weekend are between a lot of evenly matched teams.
There’s a legitimate argument to be made that with how FSU is recruiting and how important perception is in college football that this is the most important regular season game that Dabo has had since the Deshaun Watson-Lamar Jackson match-up:
If Clemson beats FSU it's right back in the ACC title picture.— Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) September 21, 2023
But with a loss, the Tigers are 2-2 (0-2), with several tough games remaining and no shot at the CFP.
A look at why this is one of the biggest regular season games of Dabo Swinney's career https://t.co/IZ1PCKswfK pic.twitter.com/JRH5jam5u6
Recruiting:
Four-star WR commit Lawayne McCoy was a two-sport star last night vs. the loaded Chaminade-Madonna High School.
Central TD! Lawayne McCoy (@FSUFootball commit) from AJ Smith— Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) September 22, 2023



@LawayneMcCoy1_ @Roc__Nation @jackgwilliams pic.twitter.com/cqOePJYpqT
Florida St. commit starts things off with the BOOM stick. @LawayneMcCoy1_— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 22, 2023
This much-anticipated matchup between Chaminade-Madonna (FL) and Miami Central (FL) matchup is live on ESPN2! @Roc__Nation pic.twitter.com/yjhF91WBCq
Other Sports:
Objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear; those objects being FSU Women’s and Men’s Basketball of course:

9.26.2023
https://t.co/lYOFYCuNp3 pic.twitter.com/OKPxtIhgCj
Following her official visit last week, Eva Shaw (UTR 9.67) has verbally committed to @FSU_WTennis and will join the Noles for the spring of 2024. The 18-yo Brit has an ITF juniors career-high ranking of #85, winning four titles. Won 16U and 18U National Championships in singles. pic.twitter.com/cg685PT6Yw— Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) September 21, 2023
FSU scored two goals in the second half to get the comeback victory over Syracuse:
OH MY GOODNESS JOE‼️‼️‼️— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 22, 2023
NOLES TAKE THE LEAD WITH UNDER 10 TO GO #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/0owCCs3KSQ
