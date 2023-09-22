Football:

Shakin the Southland was back on TN yesterday previewing the game; Clemson is excellent at DT, they’ve got good corners but it looks like FSU can take advantage of them on the edges, jump in.

As the season officially turns from summer to fall today it’s appropriate that the turn is matched by the biggest college football of the season featuring five or six ranked match-ups depending on which poll you like to use.

A stellar game could propel Jordan Travis up this list of QB Power Rankings.

Judging by lines in Vegas the games this weekend are between a lot of evenly matched teams.

There’s a legitimate argument to be made that with how FSU is recruiting and how important perception is in college football that this is the most important regular season game that Dabo has had since the Deshaun Watson-Lamar Jackson match-up:

If Clemson beats FSU it's right back in the ACC title picture.

But with a loss, the Tigers are 2-2 (0-2), with several tough games remaining and no shot at the CFP.



A look at why this is one of the biggest regular season games of Dabo Swinney's career https://t.co/IZ1PCKswfK pic.twitter.com/JRH5jam5u6 — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) September 21, 2023

Recruiting:

Four-star WR commit Lawayne McCoy was a two-sport star last night vs. the loaded Chaminade-Madonna High School.

Florida St. commit starts things off with the BOOM stick. @LawayneMcCoy1_



This much-anticipated matchup between Chaminade-Madonna (FL) and Miami Central (FL) matchup is live on ESPN2! @Roc__Nation pic.twitter.com/yjhF91WBCq — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 22, 2023

Other Sports:

Objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear; those objects being FSU Women’s and Men’s Basketball of course:

Following her official visit last week, Eva Shaw (UTR 9.67) has verbally committed to @FSU_WTennis and will join the Noles for the spring of 2024. The 18-yo Brit has an ITF juniors career-high ranking of #85, winning four titles. Won 16U and 18U National Championships in singles. pic.twitter.com/cg685PT6Yw — Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) September 21, 2023

FSU scored two goals in the second half to get the comeback victory over Syracuse: