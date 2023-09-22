 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU travels to Clemson for pivotal ACC match-up, who wins?

A win tomorrow would put FSU in the driver’s seat for the ACC Championship

Football:

Shakin the Southland was back on TN yesterday previewing the game; Clemson is excellent at DT, they’ve got good corners but it looks like FSU can take advantage of them on the edges, jump in.

As the season officially turns from summer to fall today it’s appropriate that the turn is matched by the biggest college football of the season featuring five or six ranked match-ups depending on which poll you like to use.

A stellar game could propel Jordan Travis up this list of QB Power Rankings.

Judging by lines in Vegas the games this weekend are between a lot of evenly matched teams.

There’s a legitimate argument to be made that with how FSU is recruiting and how important perception is in college football that this is the most important regular season game that Dabo has had since the Deshaun Watson-Lamar Jackson match-up:

Recruiting:

Four-star WR commit Lawayne McCoy was a two-sport star last night vs. the loaded Chaminade-Madonna High School.

Other Sports:

Objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear; those objects being FSU Women’s and Men’s Basketball of course:

FSU scored two goals in the second half to get the comeback victory over Syracuse:

