Football:

Florida State isn’t the only team with an impressive resume, who’s the best of the rest?

Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Marvin Jones, and Ron Simmons; the four greatest defenders in FSU history.

Almost ten years ago to the day, this happened:

September 28, 2013: Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) throws a 55-yard TD pass to Kenny Shaw as time expires at the half during a 48-34 FSU win at BC. pic.twitter.com/s5tBzaSlg5 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 28, 2023

I don’t disagree with number one but there’s a strong argument that Braden Fiske belongs on this list:

Week 5 College Football Transfer Portal Power Rankings per @JesseReSimonton‼️



Do you agree? https://t.co/0SoFT8z0TB pic.twitter.com/3dYyBcNZmf — On3 (@On3sports) September 28, 2023

FSU is off this weekend but there are some very intriguing matchups to watch some stress free football.

ESPN currently has FSU projected to face Ohio State in the Orange Bowl:

Schlabach: Florida State-Ohio State in the Orange Bowl. It’s hard to believe the Seminoles and Buckeyes, two of the most recognizable names in the sport, have played only three times. The Seminoles have won all three meetings, including a 31-14 victory over the Buckeyes in the 1998 Sugar Bowl. Florida State won two meetings in Columbus, Ohio, in 1981 and ‘82, when legendary Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden was willing to play anyone, anywhere while trying to build up his program.

Recruiting:

FSU coaches will be on the road this weekend; checking in all sorts of recruits.

Other Sports;

It’s rivalry weekend, so time to break out the garnet and the gold; the gold specifically:

‼️Tomorrow night's match against Miami is a GOLD OUT‼️



Wear your gold, and the first 300 fans will receive a gold FSU soccer t-shirt #OneTribe | @TruistNews pic.twitter.com/Lz1bBgak8m — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 28, 2023

Alumni:

EJ Manuel will be back in town to speak at the Tallahassee QB Club:

It is our honor to have EJ speak to our club next Tuesday! Please RSVP at https://t.co/EvZzpxVpHC pic.twitter.com/qmDLSEOxTI — Tallahassee QB Club (@TQB_Club) September 28, 2023

Good luck to Brooks Koepka the Ryder Cup: