Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU has the two most impactful transfers in the country

But is it Braden Fiske or Keon Coleman?

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Florida State isn’t the only team with an impressive resume, who’s the best of the rest?

Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Marvin Jones, and Ron Simmons; the four greatest defenders in FSU history.

Almost ten years ago to the day, this happened:

I don’t disagree with number one but there’s a strong argument that Braden Fiske belongs on this list:

FSU is off this weekend but there are some very intriguing matchups to watch some stress free football.

ESPN currently has FSU projected to face Ohio State in the Orange Bowl:

Schlabach: Florida State-Ohio State in the Orange Bowl. It’s hard to believe the Seminoles and Buckeyes, two of the most recognizable names in the sport, have played only three times. The Seminoles have won all three meetings, including a 31-14 victory over the Buckeyes in the 1998 Sugar Bowl. Florida State won two meetings in Columbus, Ohio, in 1981 and ‘82, when legendary Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden was willing to play anyone, anywhere while trying to build up his program.

Recruiting:

FSU coaches will be on the road this weekend; checking in all sorts of recruits.

Other Sports;

It’s rivalry weekend, so time to break out the garnet and the gold; the gold specifically:

Alumni:

EJ Manuel will be back in town to speak at the Tallahassee QB Club:

Good luck to Brooks Koepka the Ryder Cup:

