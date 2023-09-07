 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU turns the page to Southern Miss

The only way to follow up a 1-0 start is by going 2-0.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Camping World Kickoff - LSU vs Florida State Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

FSU’s official home opener is this Saturday night at 8:30PM EST and it’s back to work for the Seminoles.

FSU had an up-and-down practice yesterday but one thing you can’t question is their effort on the practice field.

It wasn’t just moving Jaheim Bell to the backfield; a couple of moves on the offensive line also sparked FSU’s running game.

CBSSports ranks all 133 teams in College Football; you only have to scroll past three names to see FSU.

For selfish reasons I would much prefer the Rose Bowl over the Sugar Bowl should Florida State make the playoff.

It will take a while for advanced metrics like FPI and S&P+ to account for a team with a lot of transfers like Florida State and Colorado.

Last year, it took about three weeks for SP+ to get a read on transfer-heavy USC. I deemed the Trojans, who were coming off of a very poor 2021 season but boasted high-upside newcomers like soon-to-be Heisman winner Caleb Williams and reigning Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, to be unprojectable in 2022, and they started out artificially low in SP+. They overachieved projections by an average 16.6 points per game over three games before SP+ found their correct altitude. They underachieved by about 2.8 points per game from there.’

Trey Benson is supporting an excellent cause:

Recruits:

247Sports director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, has put in a crystal ball prediction for four-star CB Jamari Howard to commit to FSU.

Howard was one of many blue-chip recruits that was in Orlando on Sunday.

Luke Kromenhoek really wanted to be in Orlando this weekend but he did what you expect a future Florida State quarterback to do; put his team first:

Other Sports:

Soccer takes on North Florida in Jacksonville tonight at 6pm on ESPN+:

It was a solid showing for FSU Golf at the Folds Of Honor Collegiate event:

FSU Baseball continues to add talents to its program from the JUCO ranks:

Alumni:

Is Brian Burns on the verge of a mega deal?

