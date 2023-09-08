Game day in Tallahassee: A beginner’s guide

So, you’re headed to the capitol of the Sunshine State to see a Florida State football game for the first time and you’re not quite sure how to fill your time and your belly? Tomahawk Nation has you covered on how to make the most of your weekend in Tallahassee.

Where to eat?

College Town spots: Conveniently located within walking distance from Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s College Town is a popular gameday spot. With various restaurants and watering holes like Madison Social, Township, the Thirsty Professor, Coosh’s, Tin Lizzy’s, Vale Food Co, and Little Masa, there’s something for everyone.

What to see and do on game day?

Langford Green festivities

Langford Green is the large lawn in front of Doak Campbell Stadium, and it’s full of activity leading up to kickoff. You can interact with local vendors, purchase FSU gear, grab some food, and take a picture in front of the “Unconquered” statue, featuring a burning spear and Chief Osceola and Renegade.

Sod Cemetery

FSU has its own Sod Cemetery, a tradition that dates back to 1962. Sod Talks are also held every home game, featuring past Seminole football legends. Located right between Doak Campbell Stadium and the practice fields, the Sod Cemetery is a unique piece of FSU history that you won’t want to miss.

Bobby Bowden statue and FSU Legacy Walk

See the Bobby Bowden statue as part of FSU’s Haggard Legacy Walk, a brick pathway honoring FSU’s athletic hall of fame members and All-Americans around Doak Campbell Stadium

Meet Chief Osceola and Renegade

Both cherished symbols of FSU, Chief Osceola and Renegade are woven into FSU’s football history.

Listen to the Marching Chiefs

Best band in all the land! Loosen that elbow because you’ll be chopping to the War Chant plenty of times, and be sure not to miss witnessing a fantastic halftime performance. Marching Chiefs All The Damn Time (MCATDT)!

See the best tradition in all of college football

Pre-kickoff, if this doesn’t get you ready to go, we don’t know what will:

What to see and do in Tallahassee?

Friday Night Block Party

Take in the sights and sounds of College Town at the family-friendly Friday Night Block Party.

FSU Mag Lab

Tallahassee is home to the world’s largest and highest-powered Magnet Lab, the only one of its kind in the USA! It’s home to the world’s largest magnet and a lot of other cool stuff. You can look at in-person and virtual tour information here.

Maclay Gardens

A masterpiece of floral architecture, the gardens feature a picturesque brick walkway, secret garden, reflection pool, walled garden, and hundreds of camellias and azaleas. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more peaceful spot.

Tallahassee Museum

With 52 acres of natural wonders, historic buildings, high-flying adventures, and animal exhibits, this is no typical museum. See what makes Tallahassee Museum unique.

Wakulla Springs

Home to one of the world’s largest and deepest freshwater springs, the sapphire water of Wakulla Springs boasts manatees, alligators, and a host of diverse wildlife that can be viewed from a riverboat or the diving platform. Come swim where mastodons once roamed and see where Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) was filmed.

Tallahassee Automobile Museum

A museum dedicated to various aspects of Americana, the T.A.C.M. is home to over 160 automobiles, such as the 1860 horse-drawn funeral hearse reported to have carried Abraham Lincoln, a Batman collection that includes three Batmobiles (the original cars used in the movies Batman Returns and Batman Forever and the Batmobile and Batcycle from the TV series), and the Yellow Duck and the original Batskiboat used in the movie Batman Returns. It also boasts the finest private collection of Steinways in the world.

St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge

Another gorgeous wildlife refuge on the Gulf of Mexico, St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1931 to provide wintering habitat for migratory birds. It is one of the oldest refuges in the National Wildlife Refuge System and is home to the St. Marks Lighthouse, which was built in 1842 and is still in use today.