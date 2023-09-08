College Football Week 2 Picks, DFS Plays: Texas and Alabama take center stage

Nearly 365 days ago, the Texas Longhorns planted their flag atop the college football world. A battle with the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide left Austin feeling like the capital of college football they weren’t always destined to be. Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the rest of the SEC powerhouse baffled by the Longhorns defense. Texas was back.

Except they lost.

But it felt like they won right? They had that one bad call that cost them the game, remember? They basically won regardless of what the score says, don’t ya know? Surely, the sky was the limit from there.

Four additional losses, Texas finished up 8-5 and once again not back yet.

This year, they’ve got the same hype. Another year as everyone’s favorite college football dark horse to make the College Football Playoff. Another year billing Sarkisian as a genius ready to rule the sport in burnt orange. Another year facing the most recent king of the mountain.

You want to run the yard again, Texas? Here’s your chance. In the belly of the beast. Against the most dominant force in the sport for the last 15 years. At their house.

We just saw Florida State announce itself to the world on a national stage in their blowout triumph over LSU.

Do you have what it takes to do the same? To tell the SEC you’re coming to dominate their conference next year? To reclaim the Big 12 for the first time since 2009? To show the nation you’re capable of your first CFP appearance? To finish the story?

My story ended a week ago with a Texas-sized disappointing five losses as well, going 5-5. (That’s two weeks in a row with 5 losses! Unfortunately, there were only 7 games last week.)

Overall, I’ll take it after that gross start in Week 0. I’ll enter Week 2 with a 7-10 record.

One of our best commenters from Week Zero nearly went back-to-back to open the year as TopNole was a Clemson cover away from sharing the crown with OhNoleHeDidnt. Unfortunately for them, Dabo’s inability to adjust to college football without a generational talent at QB leading the way kept them from being at the head table.

Instead, it’ll be Yapo.SD who gets to etch their name in our digital Stanley Cup known as the Comment Section Hall of Fame solo this week. Congratulations Yapo.SD on the 7-3 week.

Comment Section Hall of Fame

Week Zero: MexiNole and Topnole (5-2)

MexiNole and Topnole (5-2) Week One: Yapo.SD (7-3)

Could you be the next Comment Section Champion of the season? Leave your picks to the 10 games below in the comment section at the bottom of the page. Most correct gets you in the Hall.

Brian’s College Football Week 2 Picks

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7.5) at NC State Wolfpack (Noon ET, ABC)

This line feels like a trap. I expected a bigger number in Notre Dame’s favor, but one thing I’ve heard since I started covering Florida State is that NC State isn’t a place you want to play. My instinct here says Notre Dame, but Chris and I have been a fan of Brennan Armstrong for years so let’s rock with our guy at home.

Brian’s Pick: NC State +7.5

No. 12 Utah Utes (-7.5) at Baylor Bears (Noon ET, ESPN)

Umm... Baylor.... do we wanna talk about it? Last week, the Bears got knocked off by Texas State. Sure, it’s not your slightly older brother’s Texas State based on the number of transfers they brought in — I mean they’re starting QB is a former LSU and Auburn starter so not your average Texas State roster, but yuck man. Utah didn’t look all that great against Florida, but they were playing with starting QB Cam Rising. His health will certainly be big in this one as reporting seems to suggest he might be a game-time call. We know the Bears will be without their starter Blake Shapen with an MCL injury. Love trying to predict college football with two injured starting QBs.

Brian’s Pick: Utah -7.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers (+3.5) at No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (Noon ET, FOX)

Are we here already with Colorado? From many calling them possibly the worst roster in the country preseason to a ranked favorite? Look I get it, Nebraska isn’t very good and Deion has absolutely built a roster better than anyone could’ve expected this offseason, but let’s cool the jets just a bit. TCU left a lot of points on the field and I’m curious how well Travis Hunter can play 100+ snaps in Colorado altitude. I’m a little concerned we crowned the Buffs too quickly. Note: The DraftKings line is 3, but it’ll be 3.5 for our purposes.

Brian’s Pick: Nebraska +3.5

James Madison Dukes (-6.5) at Virginia Cavaliers (Noon ET, ESPNU)

Chris, who co-hosts the Sharpen the Point podcast that I really think you should listen to as menitoned above, is a JMU alum and they’re favored heading to Charlottesville. Wild how unimpressive some of these bottom ACC schools are. Let’s go with our new friend’s alma mater and the Dukes. Note: The DraftKings line is 6, but it’ll be 6.5 for our purposes.

Brian’s Pick: JMU -6.5

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (-7.5) at No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (3:30pm ET, ESPN2)

How did this game end up on ESPN2? Tulane is coming off a season where they won the Cotton Bowl against Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. They enter the year as easily one of the best group of five teams in the country. Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin are ranked and looking to build off last year’s hot start and somehow this game is buried on ESPN2. For Miami and Texas A&M? GTFOH. This should be a fun one. Tulane QB Michael Pratt was dealing with what he said was cramps postgame last week that caused him to limp around. If that’s not really cramps and he’s actually limited, I like Ole Miss to run away with it.

Brian’s Pick: Ole Miss -7.5

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (-4.5) at Miami Hurricanes (3:30pm ET, ABC)

Jimbo vs. hated rival Miami is back again for FSU fans. If you forgot about last year’s barnburner of a contest in College Station, neither team could move the ball. Miami dropped more passes than were even thrown and Jimbo couldn’t call an offense against thin air. It was an afront to sport. And lucky for us, we get to see again! Can’t stand A&M so Go Canes. Note: The DraftKings line is 4, but it’ll be 4.5 for our purposes.

Brian’s Pick: Miami +4.5

No. 11 Texas Longhorns (+7.5) at No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7:00pm ET, ABC)

Texas damn near had Alabama in Austin a year ago. One rough call goes against them and the Tide flipped crimson otherwise the Horns may already be a long way to being back. The problem is you don’t get great shots at beating Alabama often. I’ve doubted Nick Saban before and I’m not likely to doubt him again without good reason. I don’t feel like at home is a good reason to do so.

Brian’s Pick: Alabama -7.5

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (-6.5) at Washington State Cougars (7:30pm ET, FOX)

Luke Fickell is the man at Wisconsin now and they’re opening it up a bit more than they have in past years. They still ran it quite a bit in Week 1, but they crossed 30 pass attempts which is something I didn’t expect from Wisconsin offenses in the past. Even still, a content creator like myself has to look out for his peeps. I went with my Sharpen the Point co-host Chris’ James Madison earlier. I’ll go with my Seminole Softball Wrap co-host Gwyn Rhodes’ Wazzu. Go Cougs, Gwyn. Note: The DraftKings line is 6, but it’ll be 6.5 for our purposes.

Brian’s Pick: Washington State +6.5

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (+30.5) at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8:30pm ET, ACCN)

You can find my pick and the rest of the staff’s predictions in this article.

Brian’s Pick: FSU -30.5

Auburn Tigers (-6.5) at Cal Golden Bears (10:30pm ET, ESPN)

We will be doing our part on this pick em to celebrate and remember #Pac12AfterDark in its final season. If we get a chance to pick it, we will. My wife got to dunk on me with Auburn smoking UMass despite my hater pick against them. I’ll play nice this week.

Brian’s Pick: Auburn -6.5

Chris’ College Football Daily Fantasy (DFS) Plays

Saturday DK Early Main Slate

QB

Jeff Sims, Nebraska ($7200) — I'm going back to the well here with a QB vs. Colorado. The Buffs offense is exciting, but the defense can give up points in a hurry. Sims isn't likely to throw for 300 and 3 TDs, but he can make up for it on the ground. He led the team in rushing against Minnesota last week with over 90 yards. I expect him to clear the century mark here with multi-touchdown upside.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame ($8600) — Hartman has been a model of efficiency so far this year, albeit against less than stellar competition. The thesis here is that NC State can keep the game close while being talented enough to stop the run which will force Sam to air it out. Something similar to last year when he had almost 400 yards and 2 TDs would fit nicely in cash game lineups.

RB

Chris' Lock Button of the Week Rasheen Ali, Marshall ($4800) — Ali returns after a season lost to injury a year ago. He was nothing short of spectacular for the herd two years ago and ranks as one of college football's best bellcow fantasy running backs. Simply put, this price is roughly $3000 too cheap and every lineup I build will start with Ali.

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss ($8100) — It's a heavy price to pay but Judkins is a top five back playing in a close game with a high point total. I still can't bring myself to trust Jaxson Dart, so I will choose to lean on the guy I spent weeks building lineups around last year during conference play. A road game against a talented Tulane game is far from a cupcake matchup, but I see that as a plus.

WR

Deion Burks, Purdue ($4800) — There are no sure fire standouts this week at WR, so I am going to lean on talent in close games. There were questions as to whether Burks or TJ Sheffield would be the WR 1 in this offense and Burks made his mark with a 4/152/2 stat line last week. Hudson Card has a good price tag at $6000 if you want to stack Burks with him in tournaments.

Evan Stewart, Texas A&M ($7100) — Having watched a good bit of A&M last year due to rostering Achane, I came away impressed by the end of the season at how Stewart in his first year overcame poor quarterback play to produce decent numbers. Now, with some experience under his belt and improved QB play, Stewart should make a leap into a new tier of production. Last week in a blowout he produced 8/115/2. I look for him to get peppered with targets again as they lack the stability of a great ground game and take on a Miami team that can keep it close.

