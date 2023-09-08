Football:

FSU will host the Golden Eagles for its home opener tomorrow night in primetime at 8:30PM on the ACC Network.

FSU is a 31-point favorite in contest.

Jordan Travis now has the third best odds to win the Heisman.

This may come as a reactionary pick to some, but Jordan Travis’ stat line against a top-five team in the country currently boasts as the best resume in college football. Five total touchdowns and nearly 350 passing yards in a game the entire country was watching? Yeah, that will do, and that will do just fine. The biggest takeaway for me was how dominant Florida State looked in its entirety. The ‘Noles can certainly win the ACC and find their way right into the middle of the College Football Playoff conversation. And if that’s the case, I would be kicking myself if I wasn’t already holding a Travis Heisman ticket. These odds will only decrease as the season continues, and I love it at 10/1.

Steve Helwick of Underdog Dynasty joined TN to break down Saturday’s contest with the Golden Eagles.

Nationally, Week 2 is looking like a pretty good weekend in college football.

Shyheim Brown’s play on the field is starting to match his ability in the classroom:

Mack Brown is fed up with the worst organization in sports:

A statement from UNC HC Mack Brown on Tez Walker pic.twitter.com/ngm5jKlL20 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 7, 2023

You know things are going well when even Dennis Dodd is writing this about FSU.

Let’s reconsider FSU after it stuffed LSU. They have a Heisman Trophy-worthy QB (Jordan Travis). They have a difference-making WR (Keon Coleman). They have perhaps the most dangerous presence off the edge (Jared Verse). Mike Norvell is now unofficially underrated as a coach. The Seminoles have the vague scent of their Bobby Bowden-era selves. Long way to go, but a seven-game winning streak (all with more than 35 points) isn’t bad.

Recruiting:

Luke Kromenhoek is one of at least five FSU commitments that are expected to be on campus this weekend.

FSU is making a serious run at fringe five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton:

Other Sports:

No. 5 Soccer continues to rack up the victories:

Took care of business



Back on Sunday at home against the Gators #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mLFL1f3DHz — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 8, 2023

Alumni:

It’s opening weekend for ‘Noles in the NFL: