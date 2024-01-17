BREAKING: 2024 blue-chip quarterback Trever Jackson commits to FSU

Florida State Seminoles football added another blue-chip prospect to the 2024 class with Trever Jackson, a 4-star quarterback out of Orlando, officially announcing his commitment to FSU today.

Jackson, a one-time Ole Miss Rebels commit, is the second blue-chip gunslinger to join Florida State football’s 2024 class, along with longtime commit Luke Kromenhoek.

Jackson is the top-ranked QB in Florida and 22nd ranked QB nationally for the 2024 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings.

Jackson was also an Elite 11 finalist.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 QB Trever Jackson tells me he has Committed to Florida State!



The 6’3 190 QB from Winter Garden, FL was previously committed to Ole Miss



The Seminoles now have TWO Elite 11 Finalists in their ‘24 Class (Luke Kromenhoek & now Jackson)… pic.twitter.com/L6ket4t5GH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

According to Noles247, the Orlando product has already enrolled at Florida State and is expected to be a walk-on for the 2024 season.

Florida State 2024 Signing Class

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

EDGE: Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WIDE RECEIVER: Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATHLETE: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Sione Lolohea (Oregon State Beavers)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Terrance Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

LINEBACKER: Shawn Murphy (Alabama Crimson Tide)