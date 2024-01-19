Football:

While some are leaning towards Clemson or maybe Miami, Brad Crawford of 247Sports has the defending ACC Champions as the No.1 team in the ACC heading into 2024:

You’re the champions until another team knocks you off your pedestal, right? Well, Florida State’s 2024 squad is going to look vastly different than last season’s 13-1 super team, but Mike Norvell is certainly capable of getting back to the conference championship game and getting it done. He has signed the third-best transfer haul this recruiting cycle, including a mesmerizing pick-the-bone-clean swipe of several Alabama players. The Seminoles are hoping they don’t miss a beat offensively with Oregon State transfer and former Clemson star D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback in the post-Jordan Travis era.

Go ahead and get your CDL Mr. McCormick:

Miami tight end Cam McCormick announces he will return for his NINTH season of college football. He was in the same HS recruiting class as Rashan Gary, Nick Bosa and Jalen Hurts. McCormick battled thru season-ending injuries in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. https://t.co/8XDKz5kRou — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 18, 2024

It’s no question that of all the contenders from 2023 FSU is most affected by this year’s NFL Draft.

Don’t tell that to Fentrell Cypress because he, the players remaining on this roster, and the almost 40 incoming new players are going to push each other.

Joshua Burrell will enter the portal as a grad transfer; teammates Jared Verse and Trey Benson had the utmost praise for him upon his announcement.

Recruiting:

There’s a reason that Mike Norvell remains the portal king:

Evaluation & development.



Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball fell on the road to Syracuse.

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson is ready to ascend in 2024 after a breakout 2023 season:

Dalvin Cook has been activated to the Ravens’ roster and is ready for playoff football: