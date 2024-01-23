Football:

FSU will once again open conference play on a Monday night; the Boston College Eagles come to Tallahassee on Labor Day night.

Week 0 vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin and Labor Day night vs. Boston College make Florida State the first ACC team, excluding the 2020 COVID weirdness, to open a season with two conference games since Miami in 2009. Canes started with three that year: FSU, GT and VT. — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) January 22, 2024

Not every day that a member of Seal Team 6 comes to speak to your favorite football team:

FSU’s defensive line is locked in with the TheBattlesEnd; the last of the projected starters to renew his NIL, Joshua Farmer:

Thrilled to announce another year with the highly talented @colaboy_j5!



Very much looking forward to seeing what this young man does in 2024!



Directly support Josh and other FSU Players by joining The Battle's End at https://t.co/lDIRpw3b9g#ReadyToRespond pic.twitter.com/NxBSSuOud4 — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) January 22, 2024

Recruiting:

FSU had a bevy of talented rising seniors on campus this past weekend.

WR Devin Carter decommitted from FSU; he’s class of 2026 so plenty of time left to get him back in the fold.

Other Sports:

FSU Softball is almost back and Team 41 is bringing fresh faces in the circle and a powerful, experienced lineup to a diamond near you.

Meanwhile you could argue it’s the exact opposite when it comes to this year’s Baseball team:

"... if flame-throwing transfer righties Cam Leiter and Gavin Adams can continue refining their pitchability, @FSUBaseball has a chance to be outstanding in the rotation, with good depth in the bullpen."



Top 25 Consideration https://t.co/HcAx1fBVvH pic.twitter.com/rRtkkidK44 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 23, 2024

Men’s Basketball travels to Syracuse to take on the Cuse tonight at 7pm: