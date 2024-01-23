Football:
FSU will once again open conference play on a Monday night; the Boston College Eagles come to Tallahassee on Labor Day night.
Week 0 vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin and Labor Day night vs. Boston College make Florida State the first ACC team, excluding the 2020 COVID weirdness, to open a season with two conference games since Miami in 2009. Canes started with three that year: FSU, GT and VT.— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) January 22, 2024
Not every day that a member of Seal Team 6 comes to speak to your favorite football team:
FSU’s defensive line is locked in with the TheBattlesEnd; the last of the projected starters to renew his NIL, Joshua Farmer:
Thrilled to announce another year with the highly talented @colaboy_j5!— The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) January 22, 2024
Very much looking forward to seeing what this young man does in 2024!
Directly support Josh and other FSU Players by joining The Battle's End at https://t.co/lDIRpw3b9g#ReadyToRespond pic.twitter.com/NxBSSuOud4
Recruiting:
FSU had a bevy of talented rising seniors on campus this past weekend.
WR Devin Carter decommitted from FSU; he’s class of 2026 so plenty of time left to get him back in the fold.
Other Sports:
FSU Softball is almost back and Team 41 is bringing fresh faces in the circle and a powerful, experienced lineup to a diamond near you.
Meanwhile you could argue it’s the exact opposite when it comes to this year’s Baseball team:
"... if flame-throwing transfer righties Cam Leiter and Gavin Adams can continue refining their pitchability, @FSUBaseball has a chance to be outstanding in the rotation, with good depth in the bullpen."— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 23, 2024
Top 25 Consideration https://t.co/HcAx1fBVvH pic.twitter.com/rRtkkidK44
Men’s Basketball travels to Syracuse to take on the Cuse tonight at 7pm:
Plenty of FSU Athletics events this week to pay attention to #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/Pyt1jAEvTF— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 22, 2024
