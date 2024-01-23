 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Mike Norvell invites Seal Team 6 to speak to the team

Week 0 and week 1; all eyes will be on FSU

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia vs Florida State Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

FSU will once again open conference play on a Monday night; the Boston College Eagles come to Tallahassee on Labor Day night.

Not every day that a member of Seal Team 6 comes to speak to your favorite football team:

FSU’s defensive line is locked in with the TheBattlesEnd; the last of the projected starters to renew his NIL, Joshua Farmer:

Recruiting:

FSU had a bevy of talented rising seniors on campus this past weekend.

WR Devin Carter decommitted from FSU; he’s class of 2026 so plenty of time left to get him back in the fold.

Other Sports:

FSU Softball is almost back and Team 41 is bringing fresh faces in the circle and a powerful, experienced lineup to a diamond near you.

Meanwhile you could argue it’s the exact opposite when it comes to this year’s Baseball team:

Men’s Basketball travels to Syracuse to take on the Cuse tonight at 7pm:

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...