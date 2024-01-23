FSU schedule: Seminoles to face off against Duke on Friday, October 18

The ACC’s staggered 2025 release schedule continued on Tuesday, with the latest news being that the Florida State Seminoles will travel to Durham, NC on Friday, October 18th to play the Duke Blue Devils.

Florida State leads the all-time series vs. Duke 22-0 (8-0 in Durham). The Blue Devils are the only ACC foe to never beat Florida State.

Last season saw the Noles and Devils clash in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday Night Football. The Seminoles scored 21 points in the 4th quarter to put away #16 Duke 38-20.



This iteration of the Duke Blue Devils will likely be far less formidable. Star QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame and head coach Mike Elko took over for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Former Miami head coach Manny Diaz is taking over for Elko. Diaz was 2-1 vs. Florida State in his time at Miami.

2024 Florida State Football Schedule: