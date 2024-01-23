FSU schedule: Seminoles to face off against Duke on Friday, October 18

The ACC’s staggered 2025 release schedule continued on Tuesday, with the latest news being that the Florida State Seminoles will travel to Durham, NC on Friday, October 18th to play the Duke Blue Devils.
2024 schedule reveal with @fsuwbb & @FSUHoops— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 23, 2024
️: October 18
: Durham, N.C.#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ReBu6hdJ38
Florida State leads the all-time series vs. Duke 22-0 (8-0 in Durham). The Blue Devils are the only ACC foe to never beat Florida State.
Last season saw the Noles and Devils clash in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday Night Football. The Seminoles scored 21 points in the 4th quarter to put away #16 Duke 38-20.
This iteration of the Duke Blue Devils will likely be far less formidable. Star QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame and head coach Mike Elko took over for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Former Miami head coach Manny Diaz is taking over for Elko. Diaz was 2-1 vs. Florida State in his time at Miami.
2024 Florida State Football Schedule:
- Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- Sep. 2: vs. Boston College Eagles, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL (Monday)
- Sep. 14: vs. Memphis Tigers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Oct. 18: at Duke Blue Devils, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC (Friday)
- Nov. 9: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN
- Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Nov. 30: vs. Florida Gators, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: vs. Cal Golden Bears, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: vs. Clemson Tigers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: at Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- Date TBA: at SMU Mustangs, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
