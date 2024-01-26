Football:

Jesse Sminton of On3 has Mike Norvell on this list of coaches best positioned to win their first national championship:

Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney, and Mack Brown are the only active head coaches with a National Championship



On3's @JesseReSimonton lists 8 that have the best chance to join that elite group soon



Read: https://t.co/8FKHYDuR7W

Enticing home games in September and bye weeks after your toughest games that can help recovery; I like the way FSU’s 2024 schedule sets up.

Despite the shadow of a potential conference-ending lawsuit looming over their relationship; you could argue the ACC did Florida State a favor or two with this year’s schedule.

Coach Norvell joined EJ Manuel on Sirius radio to discuss the ACC schedule and the excellent home schedule:

Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte bet on himself to gain more than 82.5 Yards and a to record a TD vs. LSU; so not only did he lose the game he also lost his parlay; Go Noles.

Recruiting:

Here’s your chance to help build #Tribe25:

Current full-time FSU students interested in joining the #NoleFamily, we have opportunities in our recruiting office. See the information below and apply by February 2

Mike Norvell is on the road recruiting:

Florida State HC Mike Norvell visited 2025 4-star CB Chris Ewald on Wednesday



Read: https://t.co/lUdoSHCM5D

Other Sports:

Men’s Hoops has won six of seven as the 3rd-ranked North Carolina Tarheels come to Tallahassee for a 2pm matchup.

Women’s Hoops needs to take a long look in the mirror; they are not playing to the standard they established earlier this season.

Complete and utter dominance; expect Team 41 to continue the trend:

For the 11th consecutive season, your Florida State softball team has been picked to win the ACC by the coaches #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/ru7fvlJOnf — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2024

Best of the best



Noles put a conference-leading 5️⃣ players on the All-ACC Preseason Team #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/swKK361EwU — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2024

Alumni:

Newly hired head coach Raheim Morris and the Atlanta Falcons could use a quarterback: