Florida State football, recruiting news: Will Mike Norvell be the next first-time national champion?

FSU’s 2024 schedule sets up nicely

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Jesse Sminton of On3 has Mike Norvell on this list of coaches best positioned to win their first national championship:

Enticing home games in September and bye weeks after your toughest games that can help recovery; I like the way FSU’s 2024 schedule sets up.

Despite the shadow of a potential conference-ending lawsuit looming over their relationship; you could argue the ACC did Florida State a favor or two with this year’s schedule.

Coach Norvell joined EJ Manuel on Sirius radio to discuss the ACC schedule and the excellent home schedule:

Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte bet on himself to gain more than 82.5 Yards and a to record a TD vs. LSU; so not only did he lose the game he also lost his parlay; Go Noles.

Recruiting:

Here’s your chance to help build #Tribe25:

Mike Norvell is on the road recruiting:

Other Sports:

Men’s Hoops has won six of seven as the 3rd-ranked North Carolina Tarheels come to Tallahassee for a 2pm matchup.

Women’s Hoops needs to take a long look in the mirror; they are not playing to the standard they established earlier this season.

Complete and utter dominance; expect Team 41 to continue the trend:

Alumni:

Newly hired head coach Raheim Morris and the Atlanta Falcons could use a quarterback:

