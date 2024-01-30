 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU QB signee Luke Kromenhoek received 5-star rating

Nothing signifies the start of the offseason like mat drills.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Football:

Jordan believes that FSU will have the best secondary in the ACC in 2024 and I have to agree with him.

FSU loses Jarrian Jones, Akeem Dent, and Renardo Green to exhausted eligibility, and their secondary should be better next season. It seems hard to believe, but Patrick Surtain has flipped the room and has become one of the best recruiters on the staff.

AZ Thomas and Fentrell Cypress make up one of the longest corner duos on the outside, standing over six feet while playing press-man coverage. Earl Little should slot in at nickel for the departing Jones and be more comfortable playing for his former high school head coach this season.

TheBattle’sEnd has announced another year with Hykeem Williams; I’m expecting an impressive 2024 campaign from sophomore dynamo at wide receiver:

FSU is expanding its off the field staff with a FSU Hall of Famer that knows how to beat Miami:

In my opinion it’s only a matter of when not if another ACC schools sues to exit the ACC:

If Mario Cristobal can’t get it done this year when will he?

Definitely doesn’t look like the first time Kam Davis has gone through Mat Drills:

Recruiting:

As part of their final 2024 recruiting rankings update On3Sports has bumped FSU Signee Luke Kromenhoek to a five-star rating and No.26 overall in their eyes:

The late signing day is on Wednesday and while FSU’s 2024 class is almost completely done; they could still add a talented pass rusher that reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class.

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball is back:

It’s fan day this Saturday:

Big week ahead for both Women’s and Men’s hoops:

