Football:

Jordan believes that FSU will have the best secondary in the ACC in 2024 and I have to agree with him.

FSU loses Jarrian Jones, Akeem Dent, and Renardo Green to exhausted eligibility, and their secondary should be better next season. It seems hard to believe, but Patrick Surtain has flipped the room and has become one of the best recruiters on the staff. AZ Thomas and Fentrell Cypress make up one of the longest corner duos on the outside, standing over six feet while playing press-man coverage. Earl Little should slot in at nickel for the departing Jones and be more comfortable playing for his former high school head coach this season.

TheBattle’sEnd has announced another year with Hykeem Williams; I’m expecting an impressive 2024 campaign from sophomore dynamo at wide receiver:

Thrilled to announce another year with the highly talented @tha_boikeem!



Very much looking forward to seeing what this young man does in 2024!



Directly support Hykeem and other FSU Players by joining The Battle's End at https://t.co/lDIRpw3b9g#ReadyToRespond pic.twitter.com/fqyRTqNMbW — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) January 29, 2024

FSU is expanding its off the field staff with a FSU Hall of Famer that knows how to beat Miami:

Help us welcome back FSU Athletics Hall of Famer and veteran coach Rick Stockstill as our director of scouting for offense!



: https://t.co/E8k50Etw8r#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/8DIYtpzAau — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 29, 2024

In my opinion it’s only a matter of when not if another ACC schools sues to exit the ACC:

This sounds like a school that’s laying the groundwork to leave the ACC. https://t.co/wWk159Qi0b pic.twitter.com/C0EZSjI27y — Mit Winter (@WinterSportsLaw) January 30, 2024

If Mario Cristobal can’t get it done this year when will he?

Definitely doesn’t look like the first time Kam Davis has gone through Mat Drills:

Recruiting:

As part of their final 2024 recruiting rankings update On3Sports has bumped FSU Signee Luke Kromenhoek to a five-star rating and No.26 overall in their eyes:

Florida State QB signee Luke Kromenhoek's @On3Recruits Five-Star File:

-6'3.5, 195

-2,764 total yards, 29 total TD, 2 INT as a senior

-One of the strongest arms in the cycle w/ good athleticism

-Led team to state title as a Jr.https://t.co/nLiH8N79OWpic.twitter.com/m7kDa72Yv3 https://t.co/o0bB05l6EK — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 29, 2024

The late signing day is on Wednesday and while FSU’s 2024 class is almost completely done; they could still add a talented pass rusher that reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class.

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball is back:

First practice weekend in the books✅ pic.twitter.com/qsDVC74ID0 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 29, 2024

It’s fan day this Saturday:

Don’t miss your first chance to see your Noles THIS SATURDAY at the Fan Day and Garnet and Gold Scrimmage. Admission to the event is free #allin4one pic.twitter.com/3zXc9oBtVI — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 30, 2024

Big week ahead for both Women’s and Men’s hoops: