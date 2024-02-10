No. 4 FSU Softball wins a pair to close Saturday slate

On Friday, Florida State got their first win of the season against Charlotte, after dropping their first contest. Now they set up to play a double header against Texas Tech and cross town rival FAMU.

FSU 9-8 Texas Tech

After making a relief appearance on Thursday, freshman Ashtyn Danley got her first start in the circle against Tech. In addition, she also cemented herself in the batting order after doing the same on Friday.

Danley started off her day with a walk to the lead off. Despite the base on balls, Danley came back with a strike out before a double put two in scoring position. Some outfield mistakes saw a one out double from Carson Armijo clearing the bases for the Red Raiders.

The Seminoles defense soon saw runners on the corners after a two out single. With pressure forming, FSU went to bullpen quickly. Moving Danley to the outfield, Coach Alameda brought in Emma Wilson came in relief. Needing a big out, Wilson delivered with a strikeout.

The ‘Noles offense stepped in against Maddy Wright, who delivered a 1-2-3 inning against Kerr, Edenfield and Harding.

Starting off the 2nd inning, Wilson gave up a single just over the head of Isa Torres at shortstop. A pair of groundouts moved the runner to third but Wilson kept her there as she played PFP and got the third out.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the freshman duo of Jaysoni Beachum and Isa Torres stepped up with a single and walk, while fellow freshman Danley grounded out to move them up 60 feet. Two runners in scoring position for Jahni Kerr, who singled to bring in a run.

Seconds later, the double steal took place as Kerr took second and Torres was able to tie the game at home.

A walk to Michaela Edenfield and a single from Harding loaded the bases with one out for FSU. Texas Tech entered Olivia Rains for Wright with the bases loaded. A fielders choice throw to home added an out and kept the bases loaded but a pop out ended the inning.

A 2-2 score didn’t last in the 4th as Riley Love homered with one out. Wilson secured another out before giving way to Makenna Reid to take over. With her first pitch, Reid ended the inning for her team.

Facing Rains for the first time in the bottom half of the inning, Amaya Ross crushed a pitch over the left field wall to tie the game yet again, this time at 3-3.

After Beachum walked to continue the inning, Annie Potter replaced her and stole second with one out. Danley reached on an error, and was lifted for freshman Kennedy Harp, who stole second. Scoring position didn’t matter for Kerr, as she added the second homerun of the day with a 3 run blast to go up 6-3.

Still with one out, Edenfield singled and was lifted for a runner, Madi Frey. Rains got a strike out and ground out to end any further runs scored.

Moving on to the 5th, Reid started out with a walk and single. After the runners moved up, a sacrifice fly added a run for Tech. And another run came across via an error that also added a runner on second. Not before long the game was tied yet again on a single.

Now a 6-6 ball game Reid exited for Allison Royalty. With a runner on and two outs Riley Love homered for the second time to take a 8-6 lead.

Needing a rally in the bottom of the 5th, Ross tripled and Beachum brought her in via a groundout to make it 8-7 before closing out the inning.

The 6th inning saw a defensive web gem from Edenfield behind the plate. With a runner on first and one out, she caught a pop up bunt and fired to first to catch the runner off guard.

Down to their final outs and down a run, Hallie Wacaser walked with one out in the 7th. The Red Raiders opted to take out Rains, who had been cruising, and replaced her with Maddie Kuehl. Devyn Flaherty delivers with a base knock to put two runners on. In a big spot, Beachum followed with a walk to load the bases with two outs. At the plate, Torres came up with biggest moment in her young Seminole career, a walk off.

FSU took the game from Texas Tech by a score of 9-8.

FSU 9-0 FAMU

For the second game, Mimi Gooden made her first career start. Against the Rattlers she started off with back to back singles, but left a clean inning after a double play and fly out.

Against the FAMU starter Zoryana Hughes, Kerr singled and advanced on a pass ball, making her way to third after Torres reached on an error. FSU got on the board after a Harding RBI and the throw allowed both runners to take an extra base. Two on and no outs, Edenfield went to Area 51 for her first long ball of the season.

A 4-0 lead and no outs was enough to knock out the pitcher, and Lauryn Peppers took over. Peppers didn’t allow any other runs as the 1st inning came and went, and her counterpart Gooden also kept a quiet 2nd.

Against Peppers in the 3rd, Ross walked and gave way to Beachum. With no outs, Beachum mashed her first career homerun to go up 6-0.

Wacaser followed with a single and stole second. With one out, Kerr also singled to go up 7-0.

Now in the 4th, the ‘Noles looked to get into run rule territory. Freshman Angelee Bueno walked with one out, and Katie Dack followed with a walk of her own. Two on and one out, Bueno reached third while Dack was erased and Wacaser took over. Runners on the corners, Kaley Mudge singled and plate the two runners.

Back out, with a hearty cushion, Gooden looked to end the day early. A hit by pitch and walk put two Rattlers on the bases. A strike out and ground out and walk loaded the bases with two outs for the defense.

Next Up

FSU will close out the weekend on Sunday against FAMU at 12:30 pm on ACCNX