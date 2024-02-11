No. 4 FSU Softball ends JoAnne Graf Classic with win over FAMU

Closing out the JoAnne Graf Classic, Ashtyn Danley got her second start of the weekend, after starting the day prior. Much like her first start, Danley impressed, gaining one strike out and working around a two out single.

For FAMU, it was Kayla Aldridge in the circle, who got her first out before giving up a double to Isa Torres. A walk to Kalei Harding initiated a double steal to get both runners in scoring position. A four pitch walk to Amaya Ross followed the second out and loaded the bases for Devyn Flaherty, who also walked and brought in the games first run.

Up 1-0, bases loaded, Jaysoni Beachum swung on a 3-0 count to plate two more runs. The single from the freshman put two runners on the corners as FAMU went to the bullpen. Samantha Smith allowed a sharp line drive to Kaley Mudge to add a run and go up 4-0.

Jahni Kerr started off the 2nd with a single, and was replaced by Kennedy Harp at first. Harp was moved to second and stole third for Harding. Harding grounded out but got herself and RBI as Harp came home to make it 5-0.

A walk to Edenfield and error that allowed Ross to reach had Seminoles at first and third with two outs. The double steal was executed as Ross stole second and Edenfield came home to go up 6-0. An opposite field hit from Flaherty brought Ross home and FSU went into cruise control.

The ‘Noles put up a three run inning, inching closer to run rule territory of the Rattlers. Still in the circle, Danley had some runners on base, but didn’t let it faze her as she kept it a clean inning for her offense.

In the 4th, Danley’s day ended after giving up a walk and a single. With no outs, and two runners on, Makenna Reid entered. She got a strike out, but two back to back wild pitches allowed the Rattlers to put their first run on the board. A two out walk had two runners on and a single brought in another run.

With runs added on by FAMU, Harding made a response with a solo shot to lead off the 4th. FAMU put two outs on the board, moving runners around and Beachum doubled to put herself and Krystina Hartley in scoring position.

Through six innings and into the 7th Reid settled in the circle, keeping it a 8-2 game. In the 7th, two quick outs led to a single from Kiuana Watson and Reid finished off with a strike out.

Next up

FSU will travel to Clearwater for the Shriner’s Children's Clearwater Invitational, where they will play 4 ranked, Power 5 opponents.

vs. Stanford: Thursday, 4 pm, ESPNU

vs. UCLA, Friday, 1 pm, ESPNU

vs. Georgia, Saturday, 10 am, ESPN2

vs. Tennessee, Sunday, 8 pm, ESPN