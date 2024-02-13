Football:

According to ProFootballFocus FSU has the most top 100 talent in the NFL Draft; with seven inside the top 100 and nine inside the top 200.

The ACC kickoff is a few months away; could it be FSU’s last one?

The Marching Chiefs are a big part of one of the best home environments in college football; Coach Norvell understands that:

This is a testament to what we have in @Coach_Norvell. Gestures like these, including the ‘game balls’ thrown to @FSUChiefs, speaks volumes. Thank you for always recognizing the efforts of our students and for making ‘us’ feel loved and appreciated, Coach. #MNATDT pic.twitter.com/ltdOGHnuyx — David Plack (@davidplack) February 13, 2024

Do not miss your chance to lock in 2024 season tickets:

Our 2024 season ticket renewal deadline is Friday!



Lock in your spot for another exciting year inside Doak Campbell Stadium here: https://t.co/WbYsAxBL40#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/PWUWkRchk7 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 12, 2024

On3’s Way-Too-Early pre-spring top 25 has the three ACC favorites together right in a row.

Is Landen Thomas the freshman that’s ready to make the biggest impact this fall? TheAthletic thinks so:

Navarro: I’m going with Florida State tight end Landen Thomas because of the Seminoles’ need for offensive playmakers in the wake of several big-time departures on that side of the ball as well as the lack of depth at tight end because of losses to the portal. Kyle Morlock is the only experienced starter and productive pass catcher coming back for the Seminoles at the position, and last year Jaheim Bell (headed to the NFL) thrived along with Morlock in Norvell’s tight end-friendly offense. Thomas has the size (6-foot-4, 235) and gifts needed to make an immediate impact. He’s also going to get plenty of opportunities.

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 QB and FSU commit Tramell Jones, Jr. has been excellent on the camp circuit so far:

Other Sports:

Men’s Hoops travels to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies:

It’s that time… 24 hours till the Coliseum ️ pic.twitter.com/SpgzSw0ma4 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 13, 2024

Devyn Flaherty has had an excellent career:

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Congrats to Devyn on surpassing 200 career hits and also cracking FSU’s all-time top 25 for career hits this past weekend #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/dGSlxN5Srt — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 12, 2024

Alumni:

Derrick Nnadi is responsible for three of the 51 Superbowl rings earned by a Seminole: