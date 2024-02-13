Florida State drops back and fourth battle against Virginia Tech as the Hokies pull away late

Box score:

Florida State (13-11, 7-6) played their second Virginia school of the week, this time a 9 PM tip against Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7). The game script felt oddly familiar to that of the Hokies’ in-state rivals as VT shot 11-23 from deep and smashed the Seminoles on the glass for 13 offensive rebounds. Offensively, Jamir Watkins carried the load, as usual, dropping 26 points on a hyper-efficient nine shots. However, the guard tandem of Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla combined for 39 points, shooting 5-9 from three to lead Virginia Tech to victory. The game was within one point at the 12-minute mark, but the Seminoles let this one slip away, and VT finished the foul-a-thon with an 83-75 win.

First half:

Welcome back, Darin Green Jr. After maybe the worst game of his career, the Charlotte native splashed in a three at the end of the shot clock to give the ‘Noles their first lead. Jamir Watkins started the game 2-2 and took a tough 16-footer to give Leonard Hamilton’s squad early offense. On the opposite side, FSU struggled to rebound the basketball like they have all season, as the Hokies gathered in two offensive rebounds in the first five minutes, leading to an open three. Just as Leonard Hamilton wanted to get Green Jr. going, he picked up his second foul just 15 minutes into the game. As soon as he sat, VT splashed in another catch and shot three as Florida State got lost on defense. The perimeter defense’s struggles continued as VT started the game 2-3 from deep, another Virginia team taking advantage of the Seminoles on the outside.

After a hot shooting start for both teams, Florida State did not score a point for over 4:30 minutes, and VT did not find the bottom of the net for 2:30 minutes. The game looked precisely what the expectations predicted of two mediocre teams in a mediocre conference, with turnovers, deflections, and poor execution becoming the norm. Florida State struggled to get offense inside the paint and jacked-up jump shots, starting 4-11 from the field and 1-4 from three.

After the U12, FSU focused on pounding the ball inside the paint. Baba Miller broke the scoring drought, and on the ensuing possession, Warley whipped a pass inside to Gainey for a lay-up plus the foul. However, despite the emerging offense, the Hokies held the advantage. Virginia Tech splashed another three and started racking up offensive rebounds, corralling five within the first twelve minutes of the game. Florida State did a decent job getting hands in passing lanes and trying to make the home team uncomfortable by creating four turnovers by the U8. Still, VT never felt rattled and held a 22-20 lead going into commercial.

Leonard Hamilton adjusted during the timeout, and Florida State attacked the paint. First, Primo Spears hit Taylor Bol Bowen on an alley-oop pass from outside the three-point line, and then Jamir Watkins went coast to coast after a Hokie turnover, drew a foul, and converted 2-2 at the line. Florida State finally started to make the Virginia Tech offense uncomfortable, and a Primo Spears steal and fast break slam forced VT to call a timeout as the ‘Noles went up 28-24.

However, the back-and-fourth game continued, and VT settled down after the timeout. Back-to-back jump shots, including a transition three, gave the Hokies a one-point lead. Jamir Watkins hit a three to put FSU up three, 32-29, going into the under-four timeout. The VCU transfer bailed the Seminoles out again and gave momentum back to the visitors.

After the break, Blacksburg became a bomb zone as Virginia Tech and Florida State traded threes. First, VT splashed a long-range triple; then Primo Spears answered it back before the Hokies hit another one and took a slender three-point lead. Virginia Tech took advantage of the FSU fouls as the final minutes ticked on, going 4-4 from the line in the last two minutes. Primo Spears swiftly split the VT defenders and layed in a lay-up as the first half expired to tie the contest at 39.

Florida State finally found their footing as the first half went on. They scored 19 of their 39 points in the final eight minutes of the first stanza, not surprisingly after they started pounding the paint. The Seminoles shot 10-15 on two-point field goals in the opening frame, and 18 of their 39 points came from inside scoring. However, the defense, like it has been the last few weeks, never felt like Florida State's defense. While they did force six turnovers, VT shot 6-11 from long range, often on catch-and-shoot threes from dribble penetration. When they missed, the Hokies found ways to keep the possession alive, hauling seven offensive rebounds compared to just two for FSU. Jamir Watkins led the way with 13 points at the break as he, like usual, commanded the offense for Leonard Hamilton.

Second half:

The second half began much like the beginning of the game, with fluid basketball and the two teams trading scores. However, just a minute in, adversity struck for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins picked up two fouls in 20 seconds, and Leonard Hamilton had no choice but to sit his leading scorer with three personals. Virginia Tech scored on their first three possessions of the half, and Florida State struggled to keep pace with the VCU transfer sitting on the bench. The Hokies took an early eight-point lead just three minutes into the second half with offensive rebounds and three-point shooting. Tyler Nickel knocked in his third three-pointer of the game, shooting 3-3, but a Baba Miller triple brought the deficit to within five, and the score read 49-44 at the under 16.

Leonard Hamilton had no choice but to sub in Watkins after the break and reaped instant dividends. #2 picked off an inbound pass flung into the backcourt, skied for the steal, and then finished one on none for the dunk. On the next Seminole offensive possession, he backed down his defender and drew a foul going 1-2 from the line. However, the Seminoles started to get lazy on offense. Baba Miller and Primo Spears traded terrible triples that were shots Steph Curry does not shoot. After some bad offensive possessions, Jamir Watkins took the offensive by driving inside and finding Warley wide-open for two. On the next possession, Cam Cohren found himself all alone inside and dunked the ball to cut the lead to one. However, 15 seconds before the under-12, the Hokies drained another deep ball, just as they needed it most to put themselves up four 55-51.

Watkins sat out of the break, and the FSU offense began cratering. They turned the ball over on two of their first four possessions out of the timeout and took a deep end of shot clock three on another one. Primo Spears picked up his fourth foul with 9:04 left in the second half, and Leonard Hamilton had seen enough as the lead swelled to 8. FSU subbed out all five players on the court, and Jamir Watkins entered back into the game. Each team traded inefficient possessions, but a Cam Cohren slip on a screen and a silky pass from Baba Miller cut the Hokie lead to six. Just as the Seminoles regained their footing, Jalen Warley committed a poor blocking foul 25 feet from the basket, and the Hokies found themselves in the bonus with 7:21 to go.

Virginia Tech took advantage of Florida State's undisciplined defense and converted both free throws to extend the lead to eight. As it felt like the game started to slip away and the shot clock wound down, Darin Green Jr. hit a difficult turn-around 18-footer to keep the game within reach with 6:47 to go. Each team traded misses on offense for the next minute, but Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor found a matchup he liked and took advantage. Cam Cohren switched onto him; he created space from the big, rose up, and hit his fourth three of the night to give the Hokies their largest lead of the game at nine. After a pair of free throws made for FSU, Jamir Watkins picked up his fourth on a reckless reach-in and put the Hokies back at the line. This time, Hamilton had to leave his leading scorer in the game. Again, rewarding the coach’s trust. Watkins came down with a tough rebound, and with 4:32 left in the game, he hit Darin Green Jr. in transition. While the senior did not knock down the triple, he got hit on his way up and drew contact. Green Jr. converted all three attempts from the line, and the deficit was cut to five at the under-four timeout.

For the final time tonight, Florida State squandered another golden chance to get back into the game. Virginia Tech fed the ball inside to Lynn Kidd, and the VT big man went up strong to knock in the lay-up while Darin Green Jr. committed a foul. Kidd converted the and-1, and the lead went back up to eight. Florida State and Virginia Tech traded fouls and free throws for the next 90 seconds, but when Leonard Hamilton called his second of four timeouts, the Seminoles were down 71-66 with 2:16 left in the game. A terrible trap from Florida State out of the break gave Tyler Nickel an open runway to go the length of the floor to sky for the slam. FSU followed that up with a Baba Miller offensive foul, and VT held a comfortable 7-point advantage with a little over 90 seconds to go. FSU decided to start fouling Virginia Tech from now on, and Primo Spears fouled out as he hacked an 89% free throw shooter from inside VT’s backcourt. The game became a free throw shooting contest, but the Hokies relished the challenge as they are the country's 7th-best free throw shooting team.

Box Score and Takeaways:

Once again, Jamir Watkins felt like the only option for consistent offense. He finished the game with only nine shots but went 3-3 from deep and 9-11 to finish with 26 points. His one downfall continues to be his foul trouble, as he fouled out of tonight’s contest, but this skid cannot be put on his shoulders.

For the second game in a row, FSU did not guard the perimeter well at all. What seemed to be a blip in the Seminole armor has now become an obvious weakness. Virginia Tech shot 11-23 from deep and always seemed to knock one down when they needed it most. FSU did drain more triples than they did against Virginia, but this consistently getting dominated at the three-point line has resulted in close losses.

Florida State, after once winning five straight games to start ACC play, has lost 5 of its last 7 and is sinking like a stone in the standings. With a pedestrian 7-6 record in conference, they are now jumbled with the other mediocre ACC teams, and the possibility of a double-bye feels like a fleeting memory. These last few games have all followed the same script where the ‘Noles keep it close but commit too many fouls and do not have enough shooters to put them over the line.

Looking Ahead:

Florida State plays their second top-10 opponent at home in the last three weeks as they welcome Duke to Tallahassee this Saturday at 2 P.M. The Blue Devils are winners of three in a row after their loss to North Carolina. They are looking to keep pace atop the ACC standings.