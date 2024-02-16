Football:

NCAA 25 TEASER TRAILER ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XRwJrMTOuk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 15, 2024

Lawrance Toafili is back on the grind after having offseason surgery:

DJ Uiagalelei is the obvious answer for most important newcomer for FSU but a few of those Alabama transfers might give him a run for his money.

Uiagalelei isn’t the highest-rated transfer the Seminoles are bringing in, but he fills the biggest need. FSU added Alabama corner Earl Little Jr., linebacker Shawn Murphy, receiver Malik Benson and running back Roydell Williams, as well as Georgia linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. among a handful of other impact transfers. But the staff saw just how important the quarterback position is this past season. Jordan Travis is out of eligibility and Tate Rodemaker, transferred which left the Seminoles without much QB experience. If Uiagalelei can take over for Travis and continue his consistent play, he can help keep Florida State in the College Football Playoff conversation. -- VanHaaren

Speaking of DJ this was an excellent interview with Andy Staples:

Always nice to see your two biggest recruits making an early impact academically:

Sometimes it’s fun to play what-if when it comes to college football history.

Mike Norvell’s recent success is starting to gain some respect in Bill Connelly’s S&P rankings.

No. 12 Florida State Seminoles (15th in the Way-Too-Early Top 25). The end of the Seminoles’ 2023 season was about as negative as any you’ll see, with FSU first getting screwed out of a CFP bid, then suffering loads of opt-outs and getting their doors blown off by Georgia in the Orange Bowl. But SP+ is giving them some benefit of the doubt here, in part because Mike Norvell once again did nice work in the portal, bringing in a number of experienced, high-upside players with major-conference starting experience (most noteworthy: Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei). FSU might not have 2023-level upside, but the floor should still be pretty high.

Recruiting:

FSU is in the top four for four-star 2025 WR Cortez Mills.

ESPN’s latest 2025 300 rankings has two of FSU’s four commitments on it.

Other Sports:

Women’s basketball got back on track with a victory over Wake Forest.

Fan Day this Sunday as FSU Baseball returns to the diamond.

Make plans NOW for your weekend at Howser!



*Fan Day will be held after Sunday’s game - kids run the bases and players will be available for autographs on the field. pic.twitter.com/NTk1BjvR6y — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 15, 2024

1️⃣ more day until Garnet and Gold‼️



Free Kids Clinic 4-5

Garnet and Gold Scrimmage 5:30-7:30

Autograph signing with players right after#ItsBiggerThanYou | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/USmg7XpNqf — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) February 15, 2024

Allison Royalty had a diamond of a performance yesterday as she pitched five shutout innings of softball vs. 9th-ranked Stanford yesterday.