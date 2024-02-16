No.5 FSU Softball drops long offensive game to No. 20 UCLA

After taking a big win from No. 9 Stanford on Thursday, Florida State softball matched up against rival No. 20 UCLA.

As the designated away team, the Seminoles got right to the bats against Taylor Tinsley for the Bruins. A base hit up the middle from Jahni Kerr started the hitting. A one out double from Kalei Harding got FSU on the board early.

A back to back hit from Jaysoni Beachum to bring home Harding to go up 2-0.

BATS ARE HOT



Jaysoni picks up here 8th RBI of the year, and it's already 2-0 Noles



ESPNU#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/Kgz2AP5El2 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2024

In the circle , Ashtyn Danley got her first start of the weekend after closing out against Stanford. A one out walk followed by a single had two runners on for UCLA. A sharp hit single loaded the bases quickly. Danley came back with back to back strikeouts to end the threat.

ASHTYN FREAKIN DANLEY‼️‼️



Bruins load the bases, but Ashtyn gets back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning unharmed



E1 | FSU 2 UCLA 0



ESPNU#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/PBZwx8p4oz — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2024

In the bottom of the 3rd, Danley started to get in hot water with back to back walks to lead off. A single that got through the infield rolled all the way into the outfield, scoring their pair and making it a 2-2 game.

After the double from Jordan Woolery, a passed ball put her on third with no outs. Danley added her third walk of the inning to Megan Grant. Because of the walk, Makenna Reid came on in relief.

Working behind in the count, she hit her batter to load the bases. The fourth walk of the inning put the Bruins ahead for the first time in the game. Soon enough, Royalty came in after UCLA went up 4-2 via another walk.

Entering with bases loaded and no outs, Royalty got the first out via a controversial strike out. The defense kept it to only two runs after Devyn Flaherty caught a sinking liner to double off the runner at first.

Great play from Devyn ends the inning



Dev, Michaela and Hallie due up for the Noles



E3 | FSU 2 UCLA 4#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/bVVFX8CTrM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2024

Back facing Tinsley, Michaela Edenfield crushed a one out homerun to make it a one run ballgame. Following Edenfield, Hallie Wacaser went deep on her first pitch to tie the game.

The back to back long balls bounced Tinsley for Jada Cecil. Amaya Ross kept the inning going after she was plunked by Cecil. Staying perfect at five for five stolen bags, Kaley Mudge came off the bench and smoked a single that scored Ross. FSU put bat on ball but all found UCLA defenders to close the top of the 4th.

Took back that lead rather quickly



Mudge hits it up the middle, and it's 5-4 Noles



ESPNU#All4ONE pic.twitter.com/PqrpnRlHCf — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2024

A 5-4 game did not last long as Savannah Paola tied the game on a homerun of her own. An error from the infield allowed a baserunner for the Bruins after the homer. After a double from Grant, the ‘Noles chose to intentionally walk Sharlize Palacios to load the bases.

Now a force at any base, the grounder wasn’t able to be turned home, so UCLA scored but FSU got the out at first. Ball four to Taylor Stephen’s re-loaded the bags. Still searching for the final out, another walk was dealt to give the Bruins back a 2 run lead.

7-5 soon became 9-5 with two outs as a single scored two more Bruins. The flood gates broke open as Maya Brady went yard for a 2 run blast. Mimi Gooden came in for Royalty as soon as the Bruins stopped the celebration.

Now batting around, Gooden walked Paola to continue the 4th inning. An eight run inning finally came to a close but FSU found themselves inching in run rule territory by the hands of UCLA.

Down seven runs in the 5th, Harding and Beachum started off with back to back singles. A wild pitch moved them up as Flaherty walked. Now with bases loaded, UCLA took out Cecil for Kaitlyn Terry.

Back to back walks to Edenfield and Wacaser put FSU on the board again, now down 12-7. A fielder’s choice followed, adding a run and erasing Wacaser from the bases. An out on the board, a double steal was initiated as Ross stole second and Edenfield came home. FSU was able to respond to the Bruins big inning with one of their own, ending down 12-9.

After a shut down inning from Mimi, FSU started the 6th off with back to back singles from Torres and Harding. Another single from Beachum brought home Isa to make it 12-10. A hit by pitch from Terry to Flaherty loaded the bases with no outs.

Here we come...



Jaysoni knocks in her second RBI of the game to cut the lead to two‼️



ESPNU#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/EhZnSWURAb — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2024

After Maya Brady turned a double play to close the top of the 6th, she launched a 2 run shot in the bottom of the inning to make it 14-10. Gooden got two more outs before a double to Grant ended her day and Emma Wilson came in. Wilson kept the damage to a four run game as FSU headed to the final inning.

Tinsley returned in the 7th and saw a double to Ross to start things. After a horrible strikeout call to Katie Dack, Kerr walked to put two on and one out. A blooped single from Torres loaded the bases but nothing came of it as Tinsley got the two needed outs. FSU dropped the game the UCLA 14-10.

Up Next

FSU will continue in Clearwater on Saturday at 10 am against No. 4 Georgia on ESPN2