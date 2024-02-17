No. 5 FSU Softball falls to No. 4 Georgia in Clearwater

On Saturday, Florida State softball came off of a tight loss to No. 20 UCLA, and now faced No. 4 Georgia.

Emma Wilson got the start in the circle for the ‘Noles, after a solid opening weekend. She started her day off with a walk, which came before a 2-run homerun to start the scoring. Wilson continued to load the bases with Bulldogs after a walk, single, and a double that cleared the bases. The second double of the inning widened the lead to 5-0 as the 1st inning came to a close.

Against the UGA starter, Shelby Walters, Kalei Harding came up with a two out solo homerun to put FSU on the board, and cut into the lead.

One inning was all that was for Wilson, as Ashtyn Danley took over in the 2nd. She put runners on base via a walk, single and another walk. With two outs, a second double from Sarah Mosley cleared the bases again.

Up 8-1, Danley gave up another RBI double before exiting for Makenna Reid. With runners on base, Reid gave up the second 2-run shot of the ballgame before hitting Dallis Goodnight. After the HBP, the Dawgs went yard again.

A powerful 2nd inning had UGA up 13-1 when FSU came to bat. A Michaela Edenfield double with one out saw her replaced for Madi Frey, who ended on third after a groundout. An Amaya Ross walk had runners on the corners as Katie Dack reached on an error that allowed Frey to score. Another error allowed Dack and Ross to score to crack further into the UGA lead.

Now a 13-4 game and Reid still in the circle in the 3rd, she gave up a solo shot with one out. A single and two walks loaded the bases with one out as Madi Balk entered for Reid. For her first appearance of the season, Balk walked her batter to add an RBI to Georgia’s total before the end of the half inning.

Not backing down from a large deficit, the ‘Noles started the 3rd with a walk from Harding. A fielder’s choice erased the pinch runner as Jaysoni Beachum stayed at first. A single from Krystina Hartley had two runners on as Frey got her first career hit to put FSU on the board 13-5.

After the RBI, Georgia lifted Walters for Lilli Backes, the UNC transfer. A passed ball and walk had two runners on when Dack singled to make it a 13-6 ballgame.

Balk continued her outing with two walks with one out in the 4th. A single from the Dawgs pushed their score to 14-6 and Balk ended the inning.

The back and forth game continued as Jahni Kerr walked against Backes, and Isa Torres recorded her first career homerun.

Leading 17-8 in the 5th, Balk saw the bases loaded quickly by a walk and two singles. The third single of the inning extended the lead to 18-8. Up ten runs, Mosley doubled again to add two runs to their total.

A 20-8 game, and in run rule territory, Kennedy Harp doubled to start the 5th inning for the FSU offense. A one out single from Dack gave way to Kerr who produced a SAC fly. An out later, Harding singled to bring home Dack and make it 20-10. Needing only one more out, the UGA defense got a fielders choice as FSU dropped their second straight game to a ranked opponent.

Up next

FSU will close out Clearwater on Sunday against No. 2 Tennessee at 8 pm on ESPN.