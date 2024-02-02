 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
RIP 11: “I just want to be remembered as a guy that did it right.” FSU baseball legend Mike Martin Sr. passes away

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Mike Norvell arrives in style to see prized recruit

Remembering 11.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Florida State v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Other Sports:

Florida State lost a giant yesterday, the winningest college baseball coach of all time has passed away; his legacy will live on his many, many fantastic players:

Single game tickets for FSU Softball are now available:

Meanwhile you can get free admission to Fan Day tomorrow at 1:30PM

The ‘Noles are slated to be on national TV six times this season:

Recruiting:

Mike Norvell arrived in style to Jordan Travis’ former high-school:

Four-star 2024 DE Amaree Williams is set to commit tomorrow before signing on Wednesday.

He would be the 26th blue-chip recruit to join FSU’s 2024 recruiting class if he chooses the Seminoles.

Football:

Some high praise for Mike Norvell from incoming transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye:

The State of Tennessee is fighting back against the NCAA.

Willie Taggart is officially off the books:

Twenty-Six Seminoles were named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Alumni:

Just a couple of Pro-Bowlers hanging out:

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...