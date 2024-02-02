Other Sports:

Florida State lost a giant yesterday, the winningest college baseball coach of all time has passed away; his legacy will live on his many, many fantastic players:

Was incredibly blessed to play for not just one but two absolute legends. 11 was a great teacher, human being, mentor, and baseball coach. He will be missed but leaves behind an incredible legacy. https://t.co/peB61rGYL7 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) February 1, 2024

Single game tickets for FSU Softball are now available:

Meanwhile you can get free admission to Fan Day tomorrow at 1:30PM

The ‘Noles are slated to be on national TV six times this season:

ESPN announced their college baseball coverage for the season today. #FSU is scheduled to have 6 games on national TV:



@ UF: 3/12 - SECN

@ Clemson: 3/22 - ACCN

vs. UF: 4/9 - ESPN2

vs. Miami: 4/11 - ACCN

@ Duke: 4/27 - ACCN

vs. NC State: 5/4 - ACCNhttps://t.co/Vu3gXPnxFf — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 1, 2024

Recruiting:

Mike Norvell arrived in style to Jordan Travis’ former high-school:

HELICOPTER SIGHTING!



Santaluces football got a visit from #FloridaState and Mike Norvell today.



Which Chiefs could be future #Noles?



Story coming soon… pic.twitter.com/Q7yhRT03Wv — Emilee Smarr (@emilee_smarr) February 1, 2024

Four-star 2024 DE Amaree Williams is set to commit tomorrow before signing on Wednesday.

He would be the 26th blue-chip recruit to join FSU’s 2024 recruiting class if he chooses the Seminoles.

Football:

Some high praise for Mike Norvell from incoming transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye:

"The biggest thing that stood out to me about Coach Norvell was he cares about us more than just football players...he doesn't do this just to coach football; he does this because he wants to impact lives." @TomiwaDurojaiye



: https://t.co/rwdRVrVKz2#NoleFamily |… pic.twitter.com/ZeTTb9Ey5P — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 1, 2024

The State of Tennessee is fighting back against the NCAA.

Willie Taggart is officially off the books:

The final day of Willie Taggart's deal at FSU was yesterday, which means his buyout should be off the Noles' books. — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) February 1, 2024

Twenty-Six Seminoles were named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Alumni:

Just a couple of Pro-Bowlers hanging out: