Florida State football, recruiting news: Is the ACC ready to settle?

Your daily dose of all things Florida State

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

Andy Staples thinks the ACC might be willing to settle because they opened the door on Friday.

But by saying “it is simply a commercial possibility” that a school could buy back its rights, the ACC’s legal team seems to invite a negotiation. No one to this point had admitted publicly that the GOR could be bought out, even though everyone suspected it could be. This moves the parties closer to the brass-tacks discussion of what it might actually cost.

DJU was on the ACC network last night:

The College Football Playoff committee needs to get this iteration of the playoff correct; a five plus seven model is the only one that makes the best sense of this awful way to determine a champion.

A two-minute warning in college football? With the way the new rules are set up it might not be a bad idea.

“With our change in the clock rules, we have a number of things that hinge on a certain period in the game, like the first down situation,” NCAA national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw told The Athletic. “If you had a definitive two-minute break, then you could flip all of your clock rules.

Recruiting:

Is four-star CB Gregory Thomas about to make a commitment?

FSU is the leader for the four-star 2025 recruit.

With its 2024 QB enrolled and its 2025 QB solidly committed FSU has already turned the page to 2026:

Other Sports:

A 2-0 start followed by player of the week honors:

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer plans:

Slight change of plans for FSU Softball:

