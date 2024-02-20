Football:
Andy Staples thinks the ACC might be willing to settle because they opened the door on Friday.
But by saying “it is simply a commercial possibility” that a school could buy back its rights, the ACC’s legal team seems to invite a negotiation. No one to this point had admitted publicly that the GOR could be bought out, even though everyone suspected it could be. This moves the parties closer to the brass-tacks discussion of what it might actually cost.
DJU was on the ACC network last night:
I say this every time I talk to DJU, but he is such a pleasant, polite & appreciative person. Impossible not to root for things to go well for him.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 19, 2024
Tune in tonight to hear all he has to say about FSU, playing Clemson & Jordan Travis’ role in getting him to Tally. 7pm/ACCN
The College Football Playoff committee needs to get this iteration of the playoff correct; a five plus seven model is the only one that makes the best sense of this awful way to determine a champion.
A two-minute warning in college football? With the way the new rules are set up it might not be a bad idea.
“With our change in the clock rules, we have a number of things that hinge on a certain period in the game, like the first down situation,” NCAA national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw told The Athletic. “If you had a definitive two-minute break, then you could flip all of your clock rules.
Recruiting:
Is four-star CB Gregory Thomas about to make a commitment?
Big announcement Tuesday at 12pm !!— Greg ZAE Thomas (@zaethomas11) February 20, 2024
FSU is the leader for the four-star 2025 recruit.
With its 2024 QB enrolled and its 2025 QB solidly committed FSU has already turned the page to 2026:
Top 2026 QB Brady Smigiel from Newbury Park, Calif., has booked a trip to Florida State.— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 19, 2024
More here: https://t.co/KvEkjxUpM7 pic.twitter.com/iRbYdI0PK9
Other Sports:
February 19, 2024
— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 19, 2024
Gray Albright led the Noles as an individual in the opening round of the Watersound Invitational, carding a 6️⃣8️⃣
Florida State is tied for eighth at Even Par. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/hFGBEH1HHu
A 2-0 start followed by player of the week honors:
D1Baseball Weekly Awards— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 19, 2024
Will Butcher, @TroyTrojansBSB
Cam Leiter, @FSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/KASzrGFswd
It’s never too early to start thinking about summer plans:
Make plans now for the Link Jarrett Baseball Camps this summer!— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 20, 2024
https://t.co/W98IDPiptW pic.twitter.com/DpkdAX3yvr
Slight change of plans for FSU Softball:
Got a few schedule changes for ya— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 19, 2024
We have added a game against FIU at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will now play a doubleheader. Both games can be seen live on ACCNX
https://t.co/1en9xj4ioF#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/gpadRmHNe4
Loading comments...