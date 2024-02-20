Football:

Andy Staples thinks the ACC might be willing to settle because they opened the door on Friday.

But by saying “it is simply a commercial possibility” that a school could buy back its rights, the ACC’s legal team seems to invite a negotiation. No one to this point had admitted publicly that the GOR could be bought out, even though everyone suspected it could be. This moves the parties closer to the brass-tacks discussion of what it might actually cost.

DJU was on the ACC network last night:

I say this every time I talk to DJU, but he is such a pleasant, polite & appreciative person. Impossible not to root for things to go well for him.



Tune in tonight to hear all he has to say about FSU, playing Clemson & Jordan Travis’ role in getting him to Tally. 7pm/ACCN — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 19, 2024

The College Football Playoff committee needs to get this iteration of the playoff correct; a five plus seven model is the only one that makes the best sense of this awful way to determine a champion.

A two-minute warning in college football? With the way the new rules are set up it might not be a bad idea.

“With our change in the clock rules, we have a number of things that hinge on a certain period in the game, like the first down situation,” NCAA national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw told The Athletic. “If you had a definitive two-minute break, then you could flip all of your clock rules.

Recruiting:

Is four-star CB Gregory Thomas about to make a commitment?

Big announcement Tuesday at 12pm !! — Greg ZAE Thomas (@zaethomas11) February 20, 2024

FSU is the leader for the four-star 2025 recruit.

With its 2024 QB enrolled and its 2025 QB solidly committed FSU has already turned the page to 2026:

Top 2026 QB Brady Smigiel from Newbury Park, Calif., has booked a trip to Florida State.



More here: https://t.co/KvEkjxUpM7 pic.twitter.com/iRbYdI0PK9 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 19, 2024

Other Sports:





Gray Albright led the Noles as an individual in the opening round of the Watersound Invitational, carding a 6️⃣8️⃣



Florida State is tied for eighth at Even Par. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/hFGBEH1HHu — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 19, 2024

A 2-0 start followed by player of the week honors:

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer plans:

Make plans now for the Link Jarrett Baseball Camps this summer!



https://t.co/W98IDPiptW pic.twitter.com/DpkdAX3yvr — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 20, 2024

Slight change of plans for FSU Softball: