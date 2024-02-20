The ACC Saying Florida State Can Buy Back TV Rights Does Not Mean A Deal Is Imminent

Speculation has been rampant, thanks to articles by the likes of Andy Staples and the prognosticators at X, that Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference are on the verge of some kind of deal that would see FSU leave the ACC. This all stems from the ACC’s recently filed motion to dismiss Florida State’s lawsuit against the conference, in which it claims

...there is no provision in the Grant of Rights that could possibly serve as a penalty and, indeed, there is no reference to a monetary payment at all if a Conference member elects to withdraw from a Conference. Rather, the Grant of Rights simply provides that the media rights of all members will remain with the Conference through the term of the agreement. Florida State imagines that this means it has forfeited future revenue as a ‘penalty.’ It posits that the fact that it may choose to repurchase its rights before the end of the term of the Grant of Rights (if it someday withdraws), somehow constitutes a penalty. But in so arguing Florida State misunderstands the nature of this transaction. Florida State (twice) assigned its media rights for a specific term to the Conference for the purpose of entering into agreements with ESPN. The Conference thus controls those rights for that term. If Florida State wishes to regain control of the rights before the end of the term, it could attempt to repurchase them. But having to buy back a right which was assigned is not a penalty; it is simply a commercial possibility.

People have taken the ACC’s admission that Florida State could buy back its television rights from the conference as some kind of revelation. This is not a new possibility. Texas and Oklahoma set a precedent by leaving the Big XII’s Grant of Rights early. Florida State’s own filings admit it could potentially write a $570 million check to the conference in order to fully regain its independence.

If this were strictly a monetary issue to buy back Florida State’s television rights, these talks likely would have remained behind closed doors until Florida State announced it’s departure from the ACC. However, the ACC is not looking at this lawsuit from a dollars and cents perspective. The issue at hand is the long-term viability of the ACC.

Hypothetically, the ACC could extract over $300 million each from Florida State, Clemson, and North Carolina in exchange for letting the schools leave the conference. $1 billion sounds like a huge payday that could keep the conference afloat for the foreseeable future. But that payday would be split 15 ways among the remaining members, giving each school about $66 million. Unfortunately for the ACC, that may not be enough.

The biggest revelation to come out of Florida State’s lawsuit was the bombshell that the ACC’s television deal with ESPN is not guaranteed through 2036. It is only guaranteed through 2027, and ESPN has a unilateral option to extend the deal through 2025. As Tomahawk Nation has chronicled in the past, the ACC is heavily dependent on Florida State to maintain a viable television deal.

If Florida State leaves the ACC early, ESPN is all but assured to pull the plug on the conference’s TV deal and the ACC Network. Without Florida State, Clemson, and Miami the ACC would have averaged fewer television viewers than the American Athletic Conference from 2014-2021. The ACC’s current television deal is worth $30 million a year per school while the American Athletic Conference’s current TV deal is worth $7 million a year per school. Apple offered the PAC-12 $23 million a year per school when the conference still had relatively strong TV draws Oregon and Washington. Any new TV deal the ACC lands without Florida State would result in a catastrophic loss of revenue for the remaining schools. The Florida State settlement money would just end up going to plug holes in athletic department budgets where cuts couldn’t be made.

Florida State will leave the ACC sooner rather than later, but one sentence in a court filing doesn’t change reality for either party. If a settlement is reached, the parties involved will sign the death certificate for another conference. That means the ACC won’t be in a hurry to figure out what commercial possibility it will take for Florida State to break free.