No. 11 FSU Softball hosts Dugout Club Classic: Preview, how to watch, game thread

After a short weekend in Clearwater, Florida State softball returns home to Tallahassee to host FIU, Nicholls State and Charleston Southern for the Dugout Club Classic. The ‘Noles will play a double header each day, across three days, looking to get back on track after a tough time last weekend.

FIU Panthers (6-5 Overall)

Panthers return 4 out of their 5 leading hitters from 2023. However, leading the charge this season is Collier Peaden, a JuCo transfer. In 34 at bats so far she is batting .559 with 6 R, 19 H, and 3 RBI. Makayla Navarro is also a returning player with experience in the lineup. A .364 hitter with 4 R, 8 H, and 2 RBI she is a key player in their lineup.

In the circle, Jewelie Vanderkous leads in innings pitched, with 16.1, as well as a 1-0 record, 13 H, 7 R, 4 BB and 4 SO. Alina Varga is the team leader in ERA at 1.91 in 11 innings, with 10 H, 3 R, 2 BB and 4 SO.

Nicholls State Colonels (8-5 Overall)

The Colonels don't carry a deep pitching staff, but are led by Audrey McNeill, who has a 2.36 ERA in her 26.2 innings of work. During that time, she has allowed 20 H, 17 R, 10 BB and struck out 17 batters. Averi Paden and Molly Yoo round out the pitching staff who have significant innings, with a 2.44 ERA in 14.1 IP and 2.63 ERA in 24 IP respectively.

In the batting order, Reagan Heflin leads with a .471 BA, 8 R, 16 H and 5 BB. Molly VandenBout is the second hitter who has over a .400 average. At .419 she has 6 R, 13 H, 3 2B, 12 RBI and 3 BB.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-4 Overall)

Carsten Sandvig sits at a precise .400 batting average for her squad, as well as having 5 R, 10 H, 1 BB and is 4-7 in stolen bases. Madelyne Lee has a .355 average with 4 R, 11 H, 3 2B, and 5 RBI.

A pitching staff of 4 arms makes up the circle for the Buccaneers. Nealy Lamb has the lowest ERA with 2.03 in 20.2 innings, as well as 11 H, 6 R, 9 BB. Behind her, Annah Junge has a 2.36 ERA but has the most time spent in game, with 29.2 innings. In her work Junge has 29 H, 13 R, 5 BB and 22 SO.

Schedule

Thursday Feb. 22: FIU at 5 pm (ACCNX) / FIU at 7:30 pm (ACCNX)

Friday Feb. 23: CSU at 3 pm (ACCNX) / CSU at 5:30 (ACCNX)

Saturday Feb. 24: Nicholls at 3 pm (ACCNX) / Nicholls at 5:30 (ACCNX)