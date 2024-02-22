Florida State football, recruiting news: What will it take for FSU to repeat as ACC Champions?

Football:

The BCS was fine, now a playoff that has been extended to 12 teams has officials already discussing 14 teams; Enough!

What will it take for FSU to repeat as ACC Champs? Another elite transfer class might do the trick writes Andrea Adelson.

The key players on the team that brought the Seminoles back to relevance last season have all gone, leaving the team in rebuild mode. The good news is Florida State signed yet another high-level transfer class to help plug some holes. But will they jell in time to continue building off what was accomplished last season? The answer might very well come down to transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who is back in the ACC after beginning his career at Clemson and then transferring to Oregon State in 2023. Uiagalelei wanted to come to Florida State to play for Mike Norvell; Norvell said he has seen enough from the quarterback’s skill set to believe he can put it all together in 2024. — Andrea Adelson

If NCAA football was never put on a hiatus who would’ve been on the cover all these years?

Some big-time rematches are coming in 2024; Clemson and FSU in Doak is near the top of the list.

Recruiting:

Alvin Henderson is one of the top running backs on FSU’s 2025 board and he’s highly interested in the Seminoles:

4-star RB Alvin Henderson tells @ChadSimmons_ that Florida State is on top of his recruitment right now‼️



Other Sports:

TheAthletic put together a pretty good coaches forum where a panel of coaches (Link Jarrett included) answered many questions on NIL, the portal, the state of college baseball and who is some of their favorite current and historical collegiate players.

Name a team that might surprise in 2024. Walter: Florida State added a lot of new pieces, and Link Jarrett and his staff are really good coaches. They did a really good job in the transfer portal. It’s hard for me to say ever that Florida State is a surprise because they’re historically so good. But last year they struggled, so to me, they’ll have the biggest turnaround from last year to this year. Gibson: Well, Link (Jarrett) totally overhauled that group down there (at Florida State). So I think they’re gonna make some huge noise in ACC. We played him in the fall, so I’ve seen him. It’s a total different group.

A lot of Softball on deck starting tonight at 7pm vs. FIU:

Back home for 6 games in 3 days

Welcome to Tallahassee Brooke Poppe:

Welcome the newest member of the Seminole family, Brooke Poppe!





Gray Albright earns his second career title after winning the 2024 Watersound Invitational!

Women’s Basketball hosts BC tonight at 6pm looking for their 20th win of the season.