 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: ESPN implied that FSU committed a felony in its legal filing

Basketball travels to Clemson for weekend match-up

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Florida State v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Football:

ESPN implying that FSU committed a felony for adhering to the Sunshine Law is certainly a choice:

There is an uptick lately of college coaches leaving for the NFL lately but I feel as though it’s being exaggerated, others disagree.

Every FSU player that opts in to being represented in NCAA football this year will receive some cash and a free copy of the game with the potential for more;

Recruiting:

247Sports reporter Anna Adams has predicted that FSU will land top-70 four-star LB Darrell Johnson from Dodge County, Georgia.

The photoshoots can be a large hassle for support staff but some of these rules just make it seem like the NCAA hates fun (which wouldn’t be surprising at all):

Expect changes to the Early Signing Day window in December:

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball has a nice one-two punch on the mound:

New Sunday Golds available for your morning commute:

The best way to respond to losing two in a row is to win two in a row; which is what FSU Softball did yesterday vs. FIU.

Women’s Basketball earned win number 20 yesterday over Boston College.

Other Sports:

Jarrian Jones’ stock continues to rise throughout the draft process:

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...