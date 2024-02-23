Florida State football, recruiting news: ESPN implied that FSU committed a felony in its legal filing

Football:

ESPN implying that FSU committed a felony for adhering to the Sunshine Law is certainly a choice:

There is an uptick lately of college coaches leaving for the NFL lately but I feel as though it’s being exaggerated, others disagree.

Every FSU player that opts in to being represented in NCAA football this year will receive some cash and a free copy of the game with the potential for more;

All players will get $600 + a copy of the game.



More will become ambassadors to promote it and receive more NIL $.



With 11,000+ expected, this is likely the largest group NIL deal ever. Player $ could go up in future games. https://t.co/mLjsSxIw0chttps://t.co/mLjsSxIw0c — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 22, 2024

Recruiting:

247Sports reporter Anna Adams has predicted that FSU will land top-70 four-star LB Darrell Johnson from Dodge County, Georgia.

Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County top-40 LB/S Duke Johnson schedules six visits, including two official visits to #FSU and #USC: https://t.co/hzFpKKMUQV pic.twitter.com/IFVBAGGJwh — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) February 22, 2024

The photoshoots can be a large hassle for support staff but some of these rules just make it seem like the NCAA hates fun (which wouldn’t be surprising at all):

Photo shoots not the only thing gone from recruit visits, NCAA blasted out an email this morning saying schools can no longer decorate prospect’s hotel rooms on officials.



All cookie cakes and snacks must be handed to recruits in lobby.



Inching closer to NFL top-30 visits. — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) February 22, 2024

Expect changes to the Early Signing Day window in December:

NEWS: College football's early signing period is expected to move to earlier in December — ahead of the opening of the transfer portal.



It'd begin the Wednesday before conference title games.



Leaders are also looking at adding a summer signing period: https://t.co/utwNl9DJC4 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 22, 2024

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball has a nice one-two punch on the mound:

Your national strikeout leaders thru 1 week:



1⃣ Carson Dorsey - 15

2⃣ Cam Leiter - 13#Noles pic.twitter.com/FCt2rlD3Bs — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2024

Back at Howser this weekend to face the Catamounts



https://t.co/TDUFZUI861 pic.twitter.com/IsgE64c6UX — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2024

New Sunday Golds available for your morning commute:

Episode 92: Quick thoughts on #FSU’s win at JU, upcoming Western Carolina series



Apple podcasts: https://t.co/if5cQenfHG — Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) February 22, 2024

The best way to respond to losing two in a row is to win two in a row; which is what FSU Softball did yesterday vs. FIU.

Women’s Basketball earned win number 20 yesterday over Boston College.

Other Sports:

Jarrian Jones’ stock continues to rise throughout the draft process: