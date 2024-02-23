Florida State football, recruiting news: ESPN implied that FSU committed a felony in its legal filing

Football:
ESPN implying that FSU committed a felony for adhering to the Sunshine Law is certainly a choice:
There is an uptick lately of college coaches leaving for the NFL lately but I feel as though it’s being exaggerated, others disagree.
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/p8423RY10d— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 22, 2024
Every FSU player that opts in to being represented in NCAA football this year will receive some cash and a free copy of the game with the potential for more;
All players will get $600 + a copy of the game.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 22, 2024
More will become ambassadors to promote it and receive more NIL $.
With 11,000+ expected, this is likely the largest group NIL deal ever. Player $ could go up in future games. https://t.co/mLjsSxIw0chttps://t.co/mLjsSxIw0c
Recruiting:
247Sports reporter Anna Adams has predicted that FSU will land top-70 four-star LB Darrell Johnson from Dodge County, Georgia.
Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County top-40 LB/S Duke Johnson schedules six visits, including two official visits to #FSU and #USC: https://t.co/hzFpKKMUQV pic.twitter.com/IFVBAGGJwh— Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) February 22, 2024
The photoshoots can be a large hassle for support staff but some of these rules just make it seem like the NCAA hates fun (which wouldn’t be surprising at all):
Photo shoots not the only thing gone from recruit visits, NCAA blasted out an email this morning saying schools can no longer decorate prospect’s hotel rooms on officials.— Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) February 22, 2024
All cookie cakes and snacks must be handed to recruits in lobby.
Inching closer to NFL top-30 visits.
Expect changes to the Early Signing Day window in December:
NEWS: College football's early signing period is expected to move to earlier in December — ahead of the opening of the transfer portal.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 22, 2024
It'd begin the Wednesday before conference title games.
Leaders are also looking at adding a summer signing period: https://t.co/utwNl9DJC4
Other Sports:
FSU Baseball has a nice one-two punch on the mound:
Your national strikeout leaders thru 1 week:— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2024
1⃣ Carson Dorsey - 15
2⃣ Cam Leiter - 13#Noles pic.twitter.com/FCt2rlD3Bs
Back at Howser this weekend to face the Catamounts— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2024
https://t.co/TDUFZUI861 pic.twitter.com/IsgE64c6UX
New Sunday Golds available for your morning commute:
Episode 92: Quick thoughts on #FSU’s win at JU, upcoming Western Carolina series— Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) February 22, 2024
Apple podcasts: https://t.co/if5cQenfHG
The best way to respond to losing two in a row is to win two in a row; which is what FSU Softball did yesterday vs. FIU.
Women’s Basketball earned win number 20 yesterday over Boston College.
Other Sports:
Jarrian Jones’ stock continues to rise throughout the draft process:
Just got off the phone with Florida State DB Jarrian Jones and my goodness what an impressive kid.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 21, 2024
Extremely cerebral athlete, he dove into the nuances of playing outside & at nickel, what makes his game unique and how lining up against Keon Coleman & Johnny Wilson each day…
Loading comments...