No. 11 FSU Softball closes out weekend with wins over Nicholls

Florida State softball closed out the Dugout Club Classic on Saturday winning two games against Nicholls State. The first two days, the swept their competition in Charleston Southern and FIU.

Game One: FSU 5-4 Nicholls

Makenna Reid got her second start in as many days as FSU started their first game of the double header against Nicholls. Reid started with a groundout and a strikeout before giving up a solo shot to Molly VandenBout. A 1-0 inning ended quickly as Reid got her next batter to pop out on the infield after two pitches.

Now with a lead, Nicholls threw Averi Paden against the FSU lineup. As the leadoff woman for the first time in her career, Isa Torres blooped a single, and moved to third on a pair of groundouts. Jaysoni Beachum brought home her freshman teammate on a double drilled into left field.

A 1-1 game in the 3rd, Reid and her defense produced two outs before VandenBout came to the plate with a runner on first. Facing Reid for the second time, she put the Colonels back in front with a 2 run shot.

A quick inning from Reid in the 4th gave way to a one out walk to Edenfield in the bottom of the inning. Kaley Mudge got in on the action when her soft slap on the infield put two runners on for the ‘Noles. However, the inning came to a close when a grounder to first was fielded by the defense.

The FSU starter got her team another 1-2-3 so they could hit again in the 5th, and Jahni Kerr led off with a single back to the pitcher. An error from the Colonels defense on a routine play off the bat of Harding, had Seminoles on the corners with no outs.

The pressure mounting knocked Paden out of the game, who had been having a solid four innings of work. Audrey McNeill got introduced quickly to the game as Jaysoni Beachum was first pitch swinging and brought home Kerr.

Ross laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners over. A strike out from McNeill brought up Edenfield, who walked to load the bases. Patient at the plate, Devyn Flaherty walked to tie the game at 3-3. A lineup closed out the 5th but the ‘Noles changed the momentum.

A walk to VadenBout brought Reid’s day to a close. With one out, and already in a 1-0 count to the next batter, Allison Royalty came on in relief. A runner on, the Royalty and the FSU defense got a big break after the runner was called for leaving early, resulting in the second out. Despite Royalty adding a runner, the defense got out of the inning.

After the first out in the 7th, Gabby Higbee crushed the third homerun of the game off of Royalty. A walk followed the go ahead long ball to put a runner on first with one out. Royalty collected two strikeouts heading into the bottom of the 6th, down a run.

Beachum, soon lifted for Annie Potter, started a crucial inning off by reaching via an error from the solid Nicholls defense. Potter came out on the winning end of a review challenging her for leaving early and stood on second.

A ball in the dirt pushed Potter over to third and a rip of a liner brought her home to tie it at 4-4. After bringing home the runner, Wacaser took advantage of the throw and scooted over to second.

A runner standing on second, and two walks on the day for Edenfield, she capitalized. The FSU catcher drove a line drive into the outfield, which easily scored Wacaser and the ‘Noles walked off game one.

Game Two: FSU 8-0 Nicholls

Allison Royalty picked up the ball again for the second game, after closing the first game. Good pitching and a great defensive play kept it a quiet first half inning for the Seminoles.

A 0-0 duel between Royalty and Molly Yoo for Nicholls paved way for the bottom of the 2nd inning, where Jaysoni Beachum launched a solo shot to lead off. After a fly out, Amaya Ross picked up after a quiet first game, with a single and a stolen bag. Scooting over to third on the ground out, Katie Dack drove her home with a single.

Seminoles led 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Harding was the second batter hit by Yoo. With one out, Beachum got her second hit via a single to put two runners on against Nicholls. Wacaser kept the hits coming with an RBI single that scored Harding.

On a fielder’s choice ground ball, Beachum scored while they tagged out Wacaser and Ross hustled to first base.

Now in the home half of the 4th, Isa Torres doubled with two outs. Fellow freshman, Kennedy Harp got herself extra bases on an RBI triple to go up 5-0. Harp was left 60 feet away but was able to produce for her team.

Nicholls opted for a new pitcher in the 5th, taking Yoo out for Katy Sanders. Sanders was welcomed to the game by a Beachum homerun, her second of the game.

Pulling away with a 6-0 lead, Ross legged out a bunt with one out. Ross didn't have to try for a stolen base because Edenfield crushed a homerun to make it a 8-0 run rule game against the Colonels.

Up Next

FSU will head West for a tournament hosted by the University of Oregon starting on Friday, where they will face Maryland, Mt. Saint Marys, Oregon and Washington. All times EST and no television as of this publishing. Gwyn will be reporting live from Oregon.