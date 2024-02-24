On a poor shooting night, Florida State drops physical game against Clemson 74-63

Florida State (14-13, 8-8) took on the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 9-7) to complete their season series, with both teams looking for separation in the ACC standings. On Saturday night, Clemson had won four of five, and FSU opened as ten-point underdogs. Clemson led by as many as 16, but the Seminoles never rolled over. Poor shooting from Florida State could not overcome a stout defensive performance in the second half, and Clemson pulled away with four minutes to go. Jamir Watkins led the way with 18 points, but only two other teammates reached double figures. The Seminoles needed to win this game to stay with the pack in the ACC standings, but this loss now puts them in the bottom half of the league.

First Half:

Darin Green Jr. drew back into the starting lineup along with Cam Cohren to give the Seminoles an extra boost on the road. Right away, getting the Charlotte native back on the floor provided instant dividends as he stretched the floor to get Baba Miller open for three on their first possession of the game. However, the Florida State offense dissipated from there. They went over two minutes without scoring a point and committed three turnovers that led to four early points in the paint for Clemson. It took the one-man band Jamir Watkins to create havoc on the defensive end by recording a steal, going coast to coast for a lay-up, and bringing the game within one. At the under-16 timeout, each team had four turnovers, and FSU led by a pedestrian 7-4.

After the break, the teams traded buckets inside the paint. Jamir Watkins kept getting to the rim, but Florida State consistently running Clemson off the three-point line led to easy baskets inside for the Tigers and Florida State fouls. The Seminoles then began hucking and chucking threes, which resulted in long rebounds and little points. Since Baba Miller’s opening deep ball, FSU had gone 0-5 from three, and it felt that Clemson would dare them to attempt shots from beyond the arc. Besides terrible 3-point shooting, Florida State returned to their old ways of committing too many fouls too early in the game. The Seminoles committed five fouls within the first seven minutes of the game, which gave Clemson an early six-point advantage from the charity stripe. At the under-12, the Tigers were on a 10-2 run over the last three and a half minutes and took a 14-9 advantage into the timeout. Florida State’s offense completely stagnated with Jamir Watkins getting an early breather, and they looked devoid of ideas.

The Tigers tacked onto their lead as Florida State’s three-minute plus scoreless streak ticked on. It began with another basket inside the paint to run the CU lead to seven as their field goal percentage went over 50%. Primo Spears answered the call when the game started to get out of hand. He produced five points in back-to-back possessions after he knocked in a deep wing three and then put in a tough turn-around jumper inside the paint. Unfortunately, the spark of the bench did not ignite the whole roster. Clemson went on a quick 5-0 run and took a 24-18 into the under-8. The Tigers were still shooting a respectable 7-13 from the field, including half their points inside the paint.

The game then became a back-and-forth affair, with each team trading turnovers and fouls that bogged down the pace of play. Joe Girard went to the line to give the Tigers a seven-point lead, but then Jamir Watkins answered by drawing a foul and going 2-2 from the line on the ensuing possession. The entire half, Florida State struggled to get quality possessions on offense as they committed nine turnovers and had three shot blocks in the first fifteen minutes of the half. The last block on Jamir Watkins led to more points in transition for Clemson as they knocked in a lay-up to bring their lead back up to seven. Right as the game started to get away from the Seminoles again, Primo Spears came up clutch again. He drew two fouls in back-to-back possessions and cut the Clemson lead to four going into the under-4 T.V. timeout.

Both teams went scoreless for the first minute after the break until Clemson knocked in a three to go up 33-26. Florida State had gone cold from the floor again, missing seven of eight until Jamir Watkins buried his head and went to the cup for two. FSU looked content going into the half down seven until Chase Hunter splashed in a three as time expired to give the Tigers a 10-point lead at the break. It was an all too predictable first half for Florida State as foul trouble, poor outside shooting, and a lack of secondary scoring all were themes of the half. Florida State went 2-10 from downtown in the first half, although they did a decent job limiting Clemson as they went 3-9. However, the foul disparity made the difference in the half as Clemson went 13-14 from the line compared to 6-6 for Florida State. The Seminoles kept it close after CU looked like they would pull away multiple times, but ultimately, they deserved to be down at the break.

Second half:

Florida State opened the second half the same way they started the first with a Baba Miller basket; this time, however, it was an impressive spin move and dunk to cut the Clemson lead to eight. The Seminoles did a great job defensively to start the half and held the Tigers without a point for over two minutes of the second half. At the 18:00 mark, Watkins drove hard to the rim and drew P.J. Hall’s third foul, going 1-2 at the line. Florida State could not take advantage of the momentum, and the Tigers scored four quick points to give them their largest lead of the night. Watkins slowed the rush relatively with a tough lay-up, but back-to-back Joe Girard threes from the same spot on the wing gave Clemson a 13-point lead going into the under-16 timeout. It felt back-breaking for FSU as they finally got consistent offense, but the Tigers did a wonderful job quickly setting up their offense, and the Syracuse transfer took advantage.

Despite a Jalen Warley layup after the T.V. timeout, Florida State could not slow down the Tigers. Chase Hunter converted an and-1 after a circus shot, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the night at 14. After a minute of no scoring from either side, Clemson converted another transition layup and ran their point in the paint total to 24. Jamir Watkins stepped into a three at the top of the key to settle the game down and get the lead down to 13, but FSU threw the ball into their bench on the ensuing possession to kill any momentum going into the under-12. Even with the Tigers shooting under 50% to start the second half, 8 out of their 15 second-half points came inside the paint.

With the score at 53-40, Florida State needed quick offense and got it quickly from a Cam Cohren and-1 off a dunk. Of course, they missed the free throw, but FSU forced a shot-clock violation on the next possession and began to show signs of life. The momentum was short-lived as Chandler Jackson smoked a lay-up, Clemson gobbled up an offensive rebound on a Joe Girard missed three, and then he made amends by knocking in another triple straight away to give Clemson a 13-point lead. At 8:00, FSU found themselves down 12, which felt like 20. Florida State’s field goal percentage was a disastrous 36%, and it did not seem like they had enough offensively to mount a significant comeback.

Primo Spears checked into the game, changed momentum by knocking in a tough basket, and then whipped a pass inside to Cam Cohren to cut the lead to eight. After FSU changed to a 1-3-1 zone and caused a Clemson turnover, Baba Miller splashed a three to cut the lead to five and extend the Seminole run to 9-0. Even after a transition dunk by Chase Hunter, Jamir Watkins pounded the ball inside and went to the line, where he converted both from the stripe and kept the game within five. The key comeback for the Seminoles was their defense, as Leonard Hamilton switched to zone and stagnated the Tiger attack. However, as soon as they switched back into man, P.J. Hall took Jalen Gainey to school and knocked in the bucket plus the foul. This felt like the game could finally be put away, but not Jamir Watkins’ watch. He went back inside and finished with the right to keep the game within two scores. At the under-4 timeout, Clemson led 64 to 57, with FSU needing to start generating stops and scores to make this a game even after a Florida State 13-6 run over the last 4:51 of game action.

The game became chippy as bodies hit the floor to coral loose rebounds, and each team started to smash the ball inside. Florida State did a valiant job making life difficult on Clemson offensively by causing deflections and generating steals but did nothing to show for it. The lead stayed at seven until the two-minute mark when Warley fouled 94% free throw shooter Joe Girard, which put up free points on the board and gave the Tigers a 66-57 lead. Florida State had nothing going on their ensuing offensive possession, and after Chase Hunter got two feet in the paint, he made a pretty pass to P.J. Hall to give the big man an easy lay-up and put the game out of reach.

Box score and Takeaways:

Yet another game of poor offensive from Florida State, and Saturday felt especially hard. FSU shot an awful 38% from the floor and, even worse, 22% from three. Even when the Seminoles closed the gap in the second half, it never felt that they could pull back into the game due to their offensive output. Jamir Watkins, as always, led the charge for FSU but had an inefficient night that the Seminoles could not overcome. Primo Spears provided miniature sparks throughout the game, but he only played 21 minutes tonight and shot below 50%.

Florida State battled hard defensively the entire game and held Clemson to 40% shooting in the second half, but Joe Girard converted timely threes to put this one out of each. The Syracuse transfer knocked in six straight points midway through the second half and gave Clemson their largest lead. Clemson only went 1-11 from downtown in the second half, but those big shots sucked the wind out of Florida State.

If there was one positive of the night, Florida State brought in 15 offensive rebounds and owned a 43% offensive rebound percentage. Since being inserted in the starting lineup, Cam Cohren has impacted the game, and he registered five ORs on his in 24 minutes of game action.

Looking ahead:

Florida State takes on the NC State Wolfpack at home for a late night 9 P.M. tip at the Tuck. The Wolfpack have been inconsistent lately, going 2-2 in their last four contests.