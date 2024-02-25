3 Up, 3 Down: Shouldered by their heavy hitters, FSU goes undefeated on the week

Fresh off a rout of the Butler Bulldogs, Florida State began its first full week of the season against Jacksonville on Tuesday night and played a three-game home stand vs. Western Carolina over the weekend. The Seminoles scored seven runs or more in all four games and, besides a poor 8th inning during the middle of the week, dominated both opponents en route to a 4-0 record. FSU also started 6-0 last year, so expectations need to hold steady, but the Seminoles did plenty right this week to get fans excited about the rest of the season.

“The message is to play one good inning of baseball and make one good pitch at a time,” Link Jarrett said humbly after his winning week. “It’s about the game and one inning at a time, and the game takes care of itself.” Florida State did what the manager asked with stellar showings on the roster.

The Seminole scoreline for this week read: 7-4, 8-2, 8-4, 20 (!)-7.

3 Up

What a week from the Tallahassee locals. Drew Faurot and Jaxson West have made the most of their opportunities this year and are off to a blazing start to begin the season. Faurot battled competition at second base during spring ball to earn his spot in the lineup and does not look like he will give it back. The UCF transfer’s batting average reads an unfathomable .538 right now, and the ball looks like a grapefruit to him. Saturday against WCU, he mashed with two doubles and a triple on his way to a 3-3 for a day at the plate. For an encore on Sunday, he went 3-4 with 4 RBIs and used his “physicality,” as Link Jarrett would say, to steal a base. Faurot has mostly batted in the bottom half of the lineup, giving Jarrett balance throughout the order. Jaxson West, Drew Faurot’s Tallahassee native, also felt competition during the off-season to carve out a role for himself. McGwire Holbrook started Friday for Florida State, but that did not rattle the Alabama transfer’s resolve. West went for 4-6 this weekend with 3 RBIs and received high marks from Link Jarrett for his defense behind the plate. Before the season began, the manager mentioned that someone “needs to take the reigns” at the catcher position, and Jaxson is trying to make an early claim after the series he had.

Discounting Sunday, it seems like Florida State has three stallions at the top of their rotation to carry them throughout the season. Conner Whittaker pitched for the first time on Tuesday and ripped through the JU lineup, going 5 1/3 with 6 Ks and allowing only two earned runs. He had a strong command of his fastball, making Dolphin hitters uncomfortable the entire night. Unlike Whittaker, Friday night ace Cam Leiter struggled with fastball command and was in trouble early on during the series opener. However, the UCF transfer settled down later in the game and used his powerful breaking ball to get swings and misses all night. While Leiter did not dominate the lineup as well as he did against Butler, Florida State knows what it has with the 6’5 power pitcher. The best pitching performance of the weekend came from Jamie Arnold, who allowed one hit on a career-high six innings of work. The lefty elevated his fastball all afternoon, as Link Jarrett said would be the key to his success, and WCU had no answers at the plate. Arnold played with incredible intensity, often firing himself up at the end of innings and igniting the crowd. His fight emphasized the character of this team and explained some of the differences from last year.

Speaking of character and taking a page out of Coach Norvell’s book, the response from FSU the whole weekend was phenomenal. They faced adversity in all four games this week and never let it affect them. After blowing a lead late against JU and allowing the Dolphins to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, the top of the order carried the Seminoles to victory by a three-run ninth and kept the winning streak alive. This weekend, they gave up first-inning runs in two of the three games but responded with early game barrages to remove any hope from WCU and put games away before the fifth inning rolled around. Again, the group's mentality shines through as they believe in the quality of their lineup and the arms on the mound.

3 Down

Calling anything a ‘down’ this week feels harsh, but some questions remain unanswered. The most considerable mystery of this weekend revolves around the pitching after the three arms at the top of the rotation. Yoel Tejeda received the first crack at being a midweek starter but threw 12 straight balls to begin Sunday’s game, and Jarrett pulled the Florida transfer without recording an out. The manager continued to mention needing more out of the “young guns” and liked what he saw out of Sauser and Louck on Sunday in relief but stopped short of giving his complete trust. Moreover, the bullpen remains a question mark, as in the only high-leverage situation of the week, Jarrett turned the ball over to Carson Dorsey to record 3.2 innings of work on Tuesday night. He pitched phenomenally, recording 11 Ks in master class out of the ‘pen, but it did not seem the manager wanted to send him out that long. Dorsey did not pitch this weekend as Jarrett wants to save his arm early in the season. It may not matter who closes games out early in the year with the lineup this hot, but Florida State needs a few arms to step up.

Being nit-picky with the pitching staff, the walks this weekend became an issue. Florida State issued 5,6,2,10 free passes over their four games, which is not a recipe for winning baseball. Specifically, on Sunday, it felt like the umpire forgot the strike sign with how badly the pitchers missed the plate. Micah Posey may not get any sleep tonight after the lack of strikes thrown, and it is an early area that needs to be cleaned up for the Seminoles. Along the lines of minor grievances, the defense, mostly this last week, should make Link Jarrett happy, especially with some diving and leaping catches in the outfield. Still, FSU committed three errors against JU and two in the season opener against WCU. They came from awkward plays that require a bit of ad-libbing that this team will get better at as they play with each other more throughout the season. But Jarrett mentioned the defense to start the year as an area of improvement, and FSU has room to grow.

N/A

Next Up

Florida State takes on USF at home on Tuesday at 5 P.M. for a midweek clash before going to Greenville, SC, this weekend to play in a tournament with Illinois, Michigan State, and Western Michigan.