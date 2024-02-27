Football:

And an additional $350,000 in other incentives in addition to his 10 million per year (and climbing) base salary in his new contract.

Three Seminoles are in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest top 50:

Another ‘Nole I could see sneaking into Daniel’s top 50 if he runs well at the Combine is Renardo Green:

#FloridaState Renardo Green has been under-appreciated here online, but not by NFL clubs



Shutdown CB all year, produced on the ball, and dominated vs Nabers



Don’t think he lost a rep at @ShrineBowl either



Sideline signals may soon be on the way out of college football.

The committee’s proposal won’t formally be adopted until it is approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel later this year. The momentum for change is evident. The ACC went ahead and adopted use of helmet comms and sideline tablets on Feb. 14. That gives the league enough time to implement the technology during spring practice.

Ireland tickets are now available to the public after priority seating has concluded:

Congratulations to Azareye’h Thomas:

Friday evening, @Azareyehthomas went home to receive the All Sports Association’s Male Collegiate Player of the Year award.



Recruiting:

Top-ranked FSU offensive line commitment Solomon Thomas is a newly ranked Five-Star recruit in Rivals’ 2025 rankings:

MEET THE 5 @AdamGorney checks in with Florida State offensive guard commit @SolomonThomas2x to break down his new status as a Rivals five-star prospect



Five-Star Countdown: https://t.co/sbuLkBhUvC



Four-star, top-100 WR Marcus Harris will be in Tallahassee for the first weekend of spring practice:

Will be a very busy spring for Harris. Outside of the UF visit, he tells On3 these are set:



FSU March 23

Tennessee April 4th

Bama April 6th

Ole miss April 9th

Texas AM April 16th

Texas April 18th

Other Sports:

(Thread) Big week for Seminole Athletics, including a 9pm tip-off vs. NC State at the Tuck:

FSU Baseball is off to a hot start and Perfect Game has noticed:

Four games in Eugene this weekend for FSU Softball: