Florida State football, recruiting news: Mike Norvell can earn 1.25 million with a national title win

FSU Baseball enters the top 20

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Football:

And an additional $350,000 in other incentives in addition to his 10 million per year (and climbing) base salary in his new contract.

Three Seminoles are in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest top 50:

Another ‘Nole I could see sneaking into Daniel’s top 50 if he runs well at the Combine is Renardo Green:

Sideline signals may soon be on the way out of college football.

The committee’s proposal won’t formally be adopted until it is approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel later this year. The momentum for change is evident. The ACC went ahead and adopted use of helmet comms and sideline tablets on Feb. 14. That gives the league enough time to implement the technology during spring practice.

Ireland tickets are now available to the public after priority seating has concluded:

Congratulations to Azareye’h Thomas:

Recruiting:

Top-ranked FSU offensive line commitment Solomon Thomas is a newly ranked Five-Star recruit in Rivals’ 2025 rankings:

Four-star, top-100 WR Marcus Harris will be in Tallahassee for the first weekend of spring practice:

Other Sports:

(Thread) Big week for Seminole Athletics, including a 9pm tip-off vs. NC State at the Tuck:

FSU Baseball is off to a hot start and Perfect Game has noticed:

Four games in Eugene this weekend for FSU Softball:

