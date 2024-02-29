 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Seminoles arrive at the NFL Combine

Happy Leap Day

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State

Football:

More odds are being released and FSU and Clemson are once again tied at the top in terms of odds to win the ACC in 2024.

The College Football playoff is mulling a 14-team playoff with at least six automatic qualifiers from SEC and B1G.

Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, and the dynamic duo of Kalen Deloach and Tatum Bethune and many others are ready to show out at the NFL Combine:

I thought this interview with Mike Norvell about sustaining FSU’s culture and the edge they’re attacking this offseason with was pretty good.

Recruiting:

Four-star TE Chase Loftin will be visiting this spring.

Four-star 2025 DE Zion Grady will return to FSU in June after already visiting in January.

Florida State: “I was back at Florida State in January and I have been there a lot. Coach Mike Norvell and Coach John Papuchis recruit me hard and I have good relationships with them. I really like what Coach Norvell is doing with the program. He has turned it around.”

Other Sports:

Update, more Softball on deck:

It’s the last day of the month and that means that FSU will enter March officially undefeated for the month of February:

Women’s Hoops will take on Louisville tonight for an 8pm match-up; the winner breaks away from a four-way tie in the ACC at 11-5.

