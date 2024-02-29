Football:

More odds are being released and FSU and Clemson are once again tied at the top in terms of odds to win the ACC in 2024.

The College Football playoff is mulling a 14-team playoff with at least six automatic qualifiers from SEC and B1G.

Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, and the dynamic duo of Kalen Deloach and Tatum Bethune and many others are ready to show out at the NFL Combine:

Florida State IDL Braden Fiske:



“I’m all about ball… it’s what I do.”



“I operate like a pro.”



Can’t say enough good things about Fiske both as a ball player and future leader in a locker room. pic.twitter.com/AmSuAs1wOA — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 28, 2024

“Thank you for all your love and support…it meant a lot to me, and I’ll never forget it.” @tatumx15#NoleFamily | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/hi3BwDxpvM — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 29, 2024

“I feel like it was my mental aspect, my growth as a man that was the biggest growth I made with Coach Norvell.” @JaredVerse1 #NoleFamily | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/1BaKHFAtr9 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 29, 2024

“Florida State helped me from the time I got there until the time I left. It made me who I am.” @KalenDeloach #NoleFamily | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/ByK4qLbKus — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 29, 2024

I thought this interview with Mike Norvell about sustaining FSU’s culture and the edge they’re attacking this offseason with was pretty good.

Recruiting:

Four-star TE Chase Loftin will be visiting this spring.

Four star Omaha (Neb.) Millard South tight end Chase Loftin has set five spring unofficial visits already. #Nebpreps #Huskers https://t.co/WsH0HyK1Li pic.twitter.com/NdhZyxNWtm — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) February 27, 2024

Four-star 2025 DE Zion Grady will return to FSU in June after already visiting in January.

Florida State: “I was back at Florida State in January and I have been there a lot. Coach Mike Norvell and Coach John Papuchis recruit me hard and I have good relationships with them. I really like what Coach Norvell is doing with the program. He has turned it around.”

Other Sports:

Update, more Softball on deck:

Adding a few more games to the schedule



See y’all Sunday at Rattler Field as we take on Jacksonville



https://t.co/WNhTU11yK4#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/1sdpCKkLH6 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 29, 2024

It’s the last day of the month and that means that FSU will enter March officially undefeated for the month of February:

Women’s Hoops will take on Louisville tonight for an 8pm match-up; the winner breaks away from a four-way tie in the ACC at 11-5.