FSU women’s basketball takes down Miami

Florida State (16-7, 7-4 ACC) defeated Miami (14-7, 4-6 ACC) this morning in Tallahassee, FL by a 75-68 score.

Game Recap

The game started out at a fast pace which is good for Florida State but at times the Seminoles played too fast and got out of control which led to four early turnovers. However, the Noles still managed to jump out to an early 7-2 lead. Nevertheless, Miami responded with a 5-0 mini-run. After that the teams traded baskets until Alexis Tucker hit a triple to put FSU up 16-15. Florida State then went to a 1-3-1 zone as Makayla Timpson took a breather on the bench. The change in defense seemed to confuse the Canes and UM responded with a shot clock violation. The Noles ended the quarter on an 8-0 run which led to a 21-15 FSU lead going into the second period.

Florida State kept turning the ball over and that helped Miami score the first four points of the quarter. However, the Canes were still having issues with the FSU zone as those Miami points were mostly coming in transition. Lashae Dwyer drove to the tin but her shot was blocked by Sakyia White. O’Mariah Gordon picked up the loose ball and was off to the races. Gordon hit a left-handed layup circus shot and was fouled. She sank the free throw to complete the three point play to give the Seminoles a 37-30 lead. Makayla Timpson hit a long two-pointer at the buzzer to give FSU a 41-33 lead going into the second half.

The zone continued to give the Canes issues. In order to score, Miami either needed to hit a three or get a putback. Unless they got something in transition the zone basically took everything else away from UM.

FSU started the third quarter on a 7-2 run but Ja’Leah Williams ended the run with a triple. That shot sparked the Hurricanes to a huge 15-1 run to take a 50-49 lead. Timpson finally ended the run with a midrange jumper. Gordon nailed a three ball to beat the buzzer but FSU still trailed UM 57-56 going into the fourth quarter. That epic Miami run was due to the fact that Florida State went over six straight minutes in the third quarter without a field goal.

Miami hit the Noles with a 7-0 run to take a 64-59 fourth quarter lead. Ta’Niya Latson stopped the run with a pair of free throws. Those free throws sparked the Noles to a 9-0 run to take a 70-66 lead. Shayeann Day-Wilson broke the run with a jumper. Timpson tipped in a Latson missed layup to put the Noles up 75-68 with only 37 seconds left in the game. That proved to be the dagger as the Seminoles walked away with a 75-68 victory.

Post Game

Makayla Timpson led Florida State with a huge 22 point and 10 rebound double-double. O’Mariah Gordon had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ta’Niya Latson had 15 points, seven boards and six assists. Sara Bejedi chipped in with 11 points.

Florida State had 17 turnovers and that high number nearly doomed the Noles. However, the Noles persevered due in large part to Timpson’s big game and the zone which frustrated the Canes for large stretches of the game.

Miami is a good team that would probably be in the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. However, FSU should beat them especially at home. The impressive thing was that the Noles were able to get it done without playing their best game.

This is a Q2 victory for Florida State. The next five games are at Pitt (Q3), Notre Dame (Q1), Wake Forest (Q3), at Miami (Q1), and Boston College (Q3). Florida State basically needs to avoid an upset in any of the Q3 games while trying to snatch at least one of the Q1 games.

Next Game

The Seminoles will travel to Pittsburgh to face Pitt on Thursday at 7pm. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.