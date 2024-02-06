Football:

DJ Uiagalelei is an obvious answer but which other transfers are looking to make a splash in the ACC in 2024?

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State: The former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback makes his return to the ACC as the presumed frontrunner to be QB1 in Tallahassee. The fifth-year senior has 57 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns in 47 career games, and he’s one of double-digit blue-chip transfer prospects that Mike Norvell has added in the winter window. Florida State also is bringing in six players from Alabama, with wide receiver Malik Benson among the former Tide players who could have the biggest impact in 2024.

The highest team in Stewart Mandel’s way-too-early top 25 is not Florida State, Clemson, or Miami; FSU checks in at No.14.

Last year FSU was No.1 in returning production; this year 83rd.

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that fifteen Dartmouth players are employees of the school; this will have far-reaching influence across all of collegiate athletics.

It looks like Boston College is going to make Bill O’Brien their next head coach.

Recruiting:

Unless there are any major surprises you can officially close the books on FSU’s 2024 recruiting class which features a whopping 38 new members with 26 of them being rated four-stars or higher aka blue-chip recruits.

Other Sports:

Men’s hoops is at Boston College tonight at 7PM on the ACC Network:

Locking in on Boston College pic.twitter.com/Ozx5j8aJ4l — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 5, 2024

This Saturday the entire Florida State community will celebrate the life of Mike Martin:

Please join us Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium to celebrate the life of Mike Martin.



Full details at https://t.co/9hqfUZvkfq pic.twitter.com/TevQFm1VQ7 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 6, 2024

Rejoice Seminole fans; Team 41 is finally hitting the diamond:

Love is in the air; not yet but the Pink game is coming up soon but first a road trip to Pittsburgh on Thursday:

We're less than 1 week away from our Paint it Pink game



Grab your ️ today



Notre Dame

️ February 11th

⏰ 12:00 PM

️ https://t.co/ygqf3NWFzQ#NoleFAM | @TMHFORLIFE pic.twitter.com/OmpyXZksXZ — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 5, 2024

Alumni:

The last running back to force missed tackles at this rate was drafted in the first round: