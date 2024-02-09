Football:

Shawn Murphy, Earl Little, Jr., Cai Bates, and Charles Lester III took questions from the beat yesterday; a key theme around their statements? Their belief in Mike Norvell.

Charles Lester III rounded out the day and detailed why he never wavered in his commitment, even as teams tried to flip him down the stretch. “Mike Norvell. Just the type of man he is. I always believed in him. I just took my recruiting process and decided to enjoy it. I always knew I was going to come to Florida State...just wanted to enjoy my process.”

DJ Uiagalelei and Cai Bates did not waste time in making their impact off the field as new Seminoles:

The College Football Invitational Committee has a new chair and six new members.

The team outside the Power 2 (currently) that has the best chance to succeed in the new playoff format? Mandel likes the ‘Noles:

Which team outside of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan will have the most success during the next five to 10 years when you consider the combination of the new Playoff system and conference realignment? — Matt A. I don’t know what conference they’ll be in, but Florida State checks a lot of boxes. It’s an established, national championship-caliber program that has proven it can recruit and compete at a high level under the right coach. And I believe the Noles have that coach in Mike Norvell, who, after turning down Alabama’s overtures, seems like he wants to stay for the long haul.

Speaking of realignment, in case you missed it FSU filed a motion to dismiss the ACC’s lawsuit.

Other Sports:

Stats like these are always surprising because you never expect numbers to be this dead even between two teams:

Here's a stat nugget for you: @FSUHoops and Virginia face off in the 57th Meeting all time Saturday night. The series is tied at 28 a piece, and the all time score between the two programs:



FSU 3701

Virginia 3700



Should be a great game Saturday night inside The Tuck! — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 8, 2024

It’s almost time:

Recruiting:

It looks like FSU is on the verge of landing 2025 four-star corner Gregory Thomas, out of American Heritage HS.

Alumni:

Cristobal Del Solar: 57 (-13) at @KornFerryTour Astara Golf Championship



Lowest round in any PGA Tour-sanctioned event all-time



Ties the lowest round shot across any professional major tour worldwide - there was a 57 shot on the Alps Tour in 2019. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 8, 2024

I believe that Derrick Nnadi will earn his third Super Bowl ring this Sunday: