Andrea Adelson says that FSU’s defensive depth will be its biggest strength in 2024.

Although Florida State loses three key players from its defensive front, this is a unit that will continue to be a strength for the Seminoles. Defensive linemen Pat Payton and Joshua Farmer return, and Darrell Jackson Jr. is finally eligible to play for Florida State after sitting out last season as a two-time transfer. Coaches have raved about Jackson since his arrival, and at 6-5 and 334 pounds, he will be tough to handle inside. Add in transfers Sione Lolohea, Marvin Jones Jr., Tomiwa Durojaiye and Grady Kelly and there is a reason defensive coordinator Adam Fuller feels good about not only the talent but the depth this group has headed into the spring. — Andrea Adelson

JD Pickell has FSU at Number 1 in his future ACC Rankings over the next three years assuming FSU is still in the ACC.

Jared Verse was impressive, Kalen Deloach was impressive, but the star of the day had to be Braden Fiske at Day 1 of the NFL combine.

Braden Fiske destroyed the combine pic.twitter.com/FzKWUhlJ1j — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024

Four-star safety Lagonza Hayward will be on FSU’s campus the first weekend of June.

Florida State: “I grew up a fan of Florida State. That was my dream school growing up. I was born in Pahokee (Fla.) and my dad went to school with Anquan Boldin and they were best friends, so Anquan always told me I would be a Seminole. I love it on campus. It is like being at home at Florida State. The coaches have energy there. (Defensive backs) Coach Patrick Surtain is like that cool uncle, but he will go hard on you when it is time. (Head) Coach (Mike) Norvell is cool too. He will coach you in every aspect of life on and off the field.”

Next season’s ACC opponents home and road have been revealed:

2024-25 @FSUHoops ACC Opponents:

Home & Away-Clemson, Miami, Louisville

Home-GT, UNC, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Away-BC, Cal, Stanford, Duke, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 29, 2024

Women’s Basketball couldn’t get it done vs. No.22 Louisville.

Hitting the road this weekend for three games at the First Pitch Invitational in Greenville, S.C. pic.twitter.com/xGzhhEcyZW — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 29, 2024

Trent Forrest is back in the NBA:

We have converted the contract of guard Trent Forrest from a two-way to a standard NBA contract.



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/w34dClvbmJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 29, 2024

Clint Trickett has a new job:

