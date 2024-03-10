3 Up, 3 Down: FSU baseball stays perfect after another dominant week

And then there were two.

Florida State and Texas A&M are the only remaining unbeaten teams in college baseball after this week's games. The Seminoles went 4-0 for the third straight week, bringing their record to 14-0. They will face Florida on Tuesday in a pivotal matchup. On Wednesday, after a rainout the day before, FSU exercised revenge on FGCU after they beat the Seminoles in two of three games last year. Conner Whittaker steadied the ship after giving up back-to-back home runs to start the game, and a Jamie Ferrer grand slam led FSU to a 19-run explosion. Forty-eight hours later, the Seminoles began their final non-conference weekend series of the season as they took on the New Orleans Privateers. The bats exploded as Link Jarrett’s men combined for 36 runs in three games, and Florida State easily swept their opponents.

Next week, FSU faces its most crucial slate of the season to date as it travels to Gainesville on Tuesday to take on the first of three meetings against the Gators. Then, Notre Dame comes to Tallahassee for a three-game set as Link Jarrett faces his former team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The scoreline from this week: 19-3 vs. FGCU, 13-0 vs. UNO, 15-7, 8-0

3 Up

The Long Ball: In the four games this week, Florida State combined for an astounding 11 HRs, including four against the Eagles Wednesday night. Link Jarrett does his interviews in the FSU weight room, which allows him to frequently talk about the Seminoles' time at the gym this off-season to put on muscle. The work has paid off so far to start the season, as the Seminoles are raking at the plate, and their physicality translates into slow trots around the bases. One of the externalities from the homers has been FSU’s ability to blow teams out with big innings. This past week, the ‘Noles had at least one inning with three or more runs and produced a six-run inning three times. Link Jarrett wants his team to put away competition early and not let them hang around, so his team puts his words into action. Of course, to hit these many bombs, a couple of guys need to get hot at the plate, and Jamie Ferrer backs up outfielders every time he comes to the plate. He does not get his own bullet point because he did not hit well for average this week, but the left fielder had a four-game home run streak that snapped Sunday. It took him a little while to settle into the lineup, but when he makes contact with the baseball, it ends up in the Leach parking lot.

I have written three articles so far this season; each week, the rotation has gotten its own bullet. Cam Leiter, Conner Whittaker, and Jamie Arnold combined for 17 IP and only allowed 3 ER during that period. Whittaker pitched on Tuesday and set a new career high in strikeouts with nine after a rocky first inning. Cam Leiter needed to bounce back after his shortest start as a Seminole the Saturday prior, and he delivered with six shutout innings Friday night. The UCF transfer looked more comfortable and pitched efficiently as he went through 2/3s of the game with only 89 pitches. Jamie Arnold took the mound for the series finale and still has not given up an earned run through four starts to begin the year. The Tampa native looked to have his B stuff but got out of jams and did more than enough to secure a Seminole victory. The fourth arm remains a question mark as Saturday went all over the place (more on that later), but the reason for the impressive start to the 2024 year has been the night and day transformation on the mound.

Earlier this year, when Link Jarrett removed most of his starters, he left Alex Lodise in the game. He wanted his shortstop to continue to get comfortable and take more reps at the plate and in the middle infield. Well, if opposing pitchers needed any more to worry about, the #9 hitter in the lineup exploded this week for his best stretch of the season. The UNF transfer went 3-5 against FGCU with a HR and an incredible 4-4 against UNO on Friday night while hitting his second home run in two games. Lodise recorded an RBI in all four games, even though he went hitless in the series finale on Sunday. Link Jarrett often mentions that his lineup is challenging because any batter can get hot at any moment. Alex Lodise put those words into action this week and catapulted Florida State towards a program record 14 straight games with seven or more runs scored.

Without a third negative this week, it would be almost criminal if I did not touch on Cam Smith and James Tibbs during this piece. Like the starting pitchers, I could write about them being spectacular every week or game. On Tuesday, the media noticed that Cam Smith had gone 25-50 to start the season, and he cooled off to 31-63 as he finished off the weekend. Whenever he comes to the plate, his loud contact can be heard over the construction at Doak Cambell, where he smashes the ball each at-bat. Not to be outdone, James Tibbs hit his team-high seventh home run on Sunday and continues to use his intelligence at the plate to work counts in his favor and hit to all fields. Florida State knows it produces a special 1-2 punch on the mound and in their lineup.

3 Down