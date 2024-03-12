No. 18 FSU Softball prepares to face South Dakota State: preview, how to watch, game thread

Over the weekend, Florida State softball headed down South for the FGCU Spring Break Classic, where they left with a 4-1 record, dropping one game to FGCU. Now, they return home to Tallahassee to host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a double header.

On their season so far, SDSU has played four ranked teams, in Missouri, Oklahoma State, Duke and Arkansas, and has gone 1-7 against them. Overall, they are 13-14 with Power 5 wins over Purdue and Arkansas.

When it comes to hitting, the Jackrabbits have three hitters that sit above a .300 batting average. Leading that category, Emma Osmundson sits at nearly .400, with a .390 in 27 starts. During this time, she has 20 R, 32 H, 11 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBI, and 11 BB.

Behind Osmundson, Mia Jarecki is tied for most homeruns on the team. The .378 hitter has 4 long balls on the season, with 20 R, 31 H, 3 3B, 16 RBI and 8 BB. Also tied with Jarecki is Lindsey Culver, who leads in RBI, along with her homeruns. Culver sits third in BA, with .359, has 15 R, 28 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI and 9 BB.

In the circle, only two pitchers have seen significant innings in 27 games. Tori Kniesche has the lowest ERA, and has spent more time with the ball in her hands. In 15 appearances, she has 68.0 innings, 2.78 ERA, 6 complete games, 44 H, 29 R, 37 BB, 91 SO and a .183 opposing batting average.

Shannon Lasey has a more elevated ERA, at 5.81, but has 53 innings of work. With a 3-6 W/L record, Lasey has 57 H, 52 R, 48 BB, 51 SO and a .271 B/AVG.

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (3.82) SDSU (4.12)

Batting Average: FSU (.350) SDSU (.270)

Fielding Percentage: FSU (.969) SDSU (.969)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.433) SDSU (.348)

Where to Watch

The first game of the double header will start at 1 pm, and the second at 3:30 pm, both airing on ACCNX.