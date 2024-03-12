Football:

The best position group on FSU’s team in 2024 will be its defensive line; led by two emerging dominant defensive tackles and best friends and high-school teammates, Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson, Jr.

New season of the Climb premieres tomorrow:

The CLIMB is back!



Season 4 debuts Wednesday at 6:30pm ET exclusively on the Seminoles Unconquered app available in your app store and streaming services worldwide #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/imd7lM6vJc — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 11, 2024

FSU is currently awaiting its April 9th court date in Leon County but it seems like the Clemson Tigers could be looking into filing their own exit strategy from the ACC according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Attorneys for Clemson have spent the last several months gearing up for legal action of their own, sources with knowledge of the discussions tell Yahoo Sports. More secession attempts could send the conference into chaos. The outcomes of any Florida State or Clemson exit — can they break free of the grant-of-rights? — may chart a path for the other members of the seven, most notably North Carolina, the most attractive of the programs.

Recruiting:

Four-star LB and top-40 recruit, Riley Pettijohn, says he’s returning to FSU very soon and likes the way Chris Tomsen is recruiting him.

Florida State: “I like how they played last year and the direction that their defense is heading in. (Deputy head coach/tight ends) coach (Chris) Thomsen, he’s recruiting me hard.”

Five-star WR Kaliq Lockett says he’ll definitely be back at FSU.

Loved my time at Florida State I’m definitely coming back… #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/xptvgh0ZHV — Kaliq “K5” Lockett (@KaliqLockett) March 10, 2024

Alumni:

Brian Burns has 87.5m guaranteed reasons to love his new home with the New York Giants:





Trade! The #Panthers are trading star Brian Burns — at last! — to the #Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Burns lands a 5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed, done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst.



Carolina sends Burns to NYG for a 2nd and 5th rounders.… pic.twitter.com/UpdtdzB6s6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Ronald Darby is back in Florida:

CB Ronald Darby to the #Jaguars 2 years worth 10mil max, source tells @BleacherReport. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

Other Sports:

Undefeated FSU is No.21 in Baseball America’s poll:

Baseball America College Top 25



NEW NO. 1 ALERT https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/xl5DUcDr4f — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 11, 2024

D1Baseball however remains inconsistent in its logic:

D1Baseball has 9 teams ranked with a worse SOS than FSU



No. 3 LSU - 103 SOS (2 Ls)

No. 4 TAM - 134

No. 5 Tennessee- 178 (1 L)

No. 9 Vandy - 140 (2 Ls)

No. 12 TCU - 114 (2 Ls)

No. 14 Alabama - 128 (1 L)

No. 17 UVA - 115 (3 Ls)

No. 18 Auburn - 151 (3 Ls)

No. 19 DBU - 116 (2 Ls) — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 11, 2024

FSU welcomes South Dakota State to the Plex at 3:30PM today”