 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Front four unleashed, FSU’s defensive line is its best unit

Undefeated baseball takes on 10th-ranked Gators in 6pm showdown.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Greg Farmer

Football:

The best position group on FSU’s team in 2024 will be its defensive line; led by two emerging dominant defensive tackles and best friends and high-school teammates, Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson, Jr.

New season of the Climb premieres tomorrow:

FSU is currently awaiting its April 9th court date in Leon County but it seems like the Clemson Tigers could be looking into filing their own exit strategy from the ACC according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Attorneys for Clemson have spent the last several months gearing up for legal action of their own, sources with knowledge of the discussions tell Yahoo Sports.

More secession attempts could send the conference into chaos. The outcomes of any Florida State or Clemson exit — can they break free of the grant-of-rights? — may chart a path for the other members of the seven, most notably North Carolina, the most attractive of the programs.

Recruiting:

Four-star LB and top-40 recruit, Riley Pettijohn, says he’s returning to FSU very soon and likes the way Chris Tomsen is recruiting him.

Florida State: “I like how they played last year and the direction that their defense is heading in. (Deputy head coach/tight ends) coach (Chris) Thomsen, he’s recruiting me hard.”

Five-star WR Kaliq Lockett says he’ll definitely be back at FSU.

Alumni:

Brian Burns has 87.5m guaranteed reasons to love his new home with the New York Giants:

Ronald Darby is back in Florida:

Other Sports:

Undefeated FSU is No.21 in Baseball America’s poll:

D1Baseball however remains inconsistent in its logic:

FSU welcomes South Dakota State to the Plex at 3:30PM today”

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...